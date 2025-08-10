“REALLY FOX?”: Calls Mount Against FOX for Exploiting NASCAR Driver’s Harrowing Crash

If you have followed the current season of NASCAR, then chances are you are already aware of the sentiments fans have about broadcasting this season. Sure, Amazon Prime hit it big with their five-race coverage, and that post-race coverage? Yes, the fans appreciated it, and so did Dale Earnhardt Jr. They even scored some brownie points for their release of Earnhardt. But then there was the TNT coverage, and we all saw how it failed to air the crucial parts of the race. And the latest to join that list of fan fury is FOX.

FOX Sports, long regarded as a powerhouse in motorsports coverage, now finds itself under scrutiny from NASCAR and dirt-racing fans following the repeated airing of Stewart Friesen’s violent crash from a Super DIRTcar Series event. The footage, particularly replayed in slow motion, has drawn criticism for sensationalizing what was a serious, potentially catastrophic incident. This controversy amplifies scrutiny of how major networks handle content involving real danger and driver safety.

The crash occurred on July 28, 2025, at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, when Friesen’s Big Block Modified car lost control, struck a retaining wall, flipped multiple times, caught fire, and was subsequently hit by another vehicle. Though NASCAR has no regulations governing broadcast replay frequency, industry commentators have raised concerns that FOX’s multiple and slow-motion airings prioritized dramatic visuals over the injured driver’s well-being.

Stewart Friesen, a 42-year-old veteran of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with four wins and a playoff berth this season, was taken to a Quebec hospital and subsequently transferred to New York for multiple surgeries to repair a shattered pelvis, compound fractures to his right leg (tibia and fibula), a fractured C7 vertebra, and a fractured left hip. Friesen, alert at the scene, has since been released and is beginning physical therapy, but is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Coming back, today’s heated debate over Friesen’s crash echoes past calls for more discretion in broadcasting injuries, reinforcing the need for a more respectful approach.

NASCAR fans slam FOX for milking Stewart Friesen’s scary wreck

It began with NASCAR journalist Jacob Seelman on X igniting the conversation – “Really? REALLY FOX? Was it necessary to highlight the violence of Stewart Friesen’s dirt-modified crash, not just twice, but SLOW-MOED the second time? … have a little tact. The guy was seriously injured. Frustrating.”

That line set the tone, and fans jumped in. One responded sharply: “Fox loves a good near-death experience to replay.” This sentiment suggests a growing cynicism: viewers perceive the network as favoring dramatic danger over dignified storytelling and respect for the athlete.

Building on that, another fan lamented the overexposure: “Twice today they’ve showed it.” The repetition isn’t innocuous; the emotional toll of multiple airings can be jarring, desensitizing audiences to trauma. In contrast, other sports networks often limit replays of severe injuries, highlighting that what FOX chose here crosses a line many feel shouldn’t be ignored.

Sarcasm became a weapon of critique when one fan quipped, “I can’t wait to see it in the highlight reel for the 500 next year.” It’s not just criticism; it’s a prediction based on past behavior. They’re referencing Ryan Preece’s terrifying crash at the 2025 Daytona 500, which involved multiple cars and was initiated when Christopher Bell got loose and hit the outside wall. Preece’s No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford went airborne, flipped, and came to rest in the grass. He walked away from the crash and was checked and released from the infield care center. FOX aired repeated and slow-motion replays of the flip—prompting criticism that the network prioritized dramatic visuals over sensitivity to the driver.

The response then took a historical turn: “Reminds me of Newman’s crash and them using it for promotional materials and commercials. It’s not right.” That’s a direct callback to FOX’s handling of Ryan Newman’s 2020 Daytona crash. On February 17, 2020, the closing moments of the Daytona 500 took a dramatic turn when race leader Ryan Newman was hit from behind by Ryan Blaney. The contact sent Newman’s No. 6 Ford into a violent spin, launching it into a rollover before it slid across the finish line in a shower of sparks and leaking fuel. As the car was airborne, Corey LaJoie’s vehicle struck it, adding to the severity of the impact.

The incident immediately halted the race atmosphere. Safety crews surrounded the wreck with large screens while working for nearly two hours to free Newman from the mangled car. He was transported to Halifax Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. In the months that followed, FOX’s choice to feature footage of the crash in promotional segments drew criticism, with many questioning whether it was appropriate to use such a dangerous and injury-filled moment for marketing purposes.

As criticism grows, the network faces renewed pressure to strike a balance between comprehensive coverage and the respect owed to drivers, their families, and the sport itself.