Relief for NASCAR World as Hospitalized Driver’s Wife Drops Uplifting Message

The 42-year-old has been in everyone’s prayers in the NASCAR community. The veteran driver was involved in a violent wreck during a Super DIRTcar Series feature in Canada, suffering several injuries that required immediate hospitalization and complex surgery in New York. But what began as a routine night on the dirt quickly escalated into a career-defining moment, forcing one of the sport’s fiercest competitors onto a long road of recovery and shaking both the grassroots and national racing communities.

But now, another path has unfolded for Stewart Friesen as he begins a long recovery that has the racing world holding its breath. Fortunately, his wife, Jessica Friesen, has shared a happy update on the veteran driver—allowing fans to rest their racing minds.

Stewart Friesen’s wife raises the green flag on his successful surgery

In the aftermath of the violent crash at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec, Friesen’s accident occurred during a Super DIRTcar Series feature when he attempted an outside sweep entering turn three, then sliding up the track into an ARMCO retaining wall. The impact launched his car into multiple rolls, bursting into flames, before another vehicle slammed into the chassis. His modified car came to rest partially upside down, and debris lay scattered across the track. Safety crews reached Friesen within about 30 minutes, extracted him while alert and responsive, and immediately transferred him for hospitalization.

Stewart Friesen was found to have sustained an unstable, open-book pelvic fracture; his pelvis was shattered in more places and was accompanied by a significant hematoma as well as a fractured right leg. Although CT scans ruled out injuries to his head, neck, and spine, the pain remains intense. Initially treated at a local hospital in Trois-Rivières, Friesen was later transferred to a Level One trauma center in New York to undergo multiple surgeries in the days following the crash. His condition was described as serious but stable.

But tonight, Friesen’s wife, Jessica, shared another hopeful update. She confirmed that Stewart underwent a successful multi-surgery to treat his pelvis and leg injuries and is now resting after receiving vital pain management. She said, “Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well. After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight and we feel like we are moving forward. We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart’s road to recovery. We need to thank everyone at the hospital here in New York for their efforts yesterday and everyone cheering us on and providing so much comfort to us. The racing community is truly a family, and we have felt that all week.”

Race footage and eyewitness accounts describe a terrifying sequence. The exit of the berm caused Friesen’s car to lose grip, contacting the outside wall with enough force to send it airborne. Flames are on impact, indicating fuel system compromise. As the car flipped multiple times, it was then struck by two trailing drivers, Alex Yankowski and Justin Stone, amplifying the force and damage. This dramatic collision pushed the vehicle into its final resting orientation on its side, leaving significant chassis exposure. However, this recent update ensures that he is in a better place and with help from great facilities and physical therapy, Friesen should be expected on the racetrack in no time. For now, he must rest.

Stewart currently ranks 18th in the 2025 Super DIRTcar Series driver standings with 1,129 points, trailing points leader Matt Williamson by 773 points. Despite the mid-pack position, Friesen has secured five series victories this season, including events at Weedsport and Selinsgrove, and reached career milestones like his 50th Super DIRTcar Series win earlier this year. He has entered several marquee events; for instance, a win at the Hall of Fame 100 guaranteed him a starting point at Super DIRT Week 53.

In parallel, he leads the Short Track Super Series North Region standings, topping the board with 615 points and holding a nine-point advantage over Matt Sheppard. But this puts his playoff hopes on hold, as the veteran prioritizes his recovery—and fans’ prayers seem to have been answered.

Stewart Friesen to miss inaugural race at Can-Am Speedway in NYC

The Short Track Super Series (STSS) North Region will swing into action at Can-Am Speedway on Monday, August 4, staging its inaugural Modifieds event titled “Gloves Are Off 51.” Located in LaFargeville, NY, this newly added half-mile oval joins the STSS schedule as the 17th track to host a series stop in 2025. The debut night marks a major expansion of STSS’s reach and is expected to bring highly competitive Modified racing, sidelined at this venue until now. Moreover, the race includes a 51-lap, $5,051-to-win event, plus the STSS Sportsman racing 25 laps for a $1,551 top prize.

As part of the two-night North Country Nasty swing, the STSS will then shift to Mohawk International Raceway on August 5 for the “Summer Showdown on the border.” This structure allows travelling teams to compete for consecutive paydays and points across the region. Tickets for both nights are available via MyRacePass, and live broadcast coverage will be available on FloRacing, offering fans beyond New York access to the action.

The Modified class at the “Gloves Are Off 51” will feature seasoned short track stars, including current or former STSS title contenders. With Can-Am now part of STSS’s rotation, drivers can vie for valuable championship points at this track for the first time, including veteran contenders like Matt Sheppard, who highlight this stretch of STSS competition. The event promises a packed pits area and intense racing from seasoned Modified wheelmen. Although Friesen seems likely to miss the inaugural event, nothing is more important than his recovery as of now.