Remaining Short-Track Bosses Scramble for Replacements as Kevin Harvick Breaks Away to Form Rival Rulebook

Kevin Harvick’s arrival in short-track racing was supposed to bring different regional tours closer together. Instead, a growing disagreement over engine rules has split the people responsible for overseeing them. Now, one group is rebuilding its leadership while Harvick’s MDM Promotions prepares to manage competition independently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Our goal is to establish a uniformed rules package nationwide,” Harvick said earlier this year. That objective is now taking shape through a separate rules structure, following the withdrawal of his group from the Sealed Engine Alliance Leaders (S.E.A.L.) committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The split became official last week when representatives from the newly combined American Speed Association (ASA) and CARS Tour West organization submitted their withdrawal. The move removed nine people from committee positions, including MDM Promotions founder Marty Melo and co-owners Kevin Harvick and Tim Huddleston. Their affiliated series will now independently manage engine rules, inspections and eligibility.

The remaining committee has little time to reorganize. According to Matt Weaver of Short Track Scene, its leadership currently consists of Tim Bryant, Nicholas Rogers and Track Enterprises president Bob Sargent. In a Tuesday statement, the group confirmed it was searching for experienced replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This untimely departure has forced remaining committee members to expedite a search for experienced replacements, so the program can avoid any further delays,” the statement read. It also maintained that S.E.A.L. would continue working with organizations interested in consistent engine regulations.

The disagreement did not emerge overnight. Relations deteriorated following the disqualification of Luke Baldwin at the Heart of Dixie 200 at Mobile International Speedway. Driving for Bryson-Lopez Racing, Baldwin initially won the $50,000 Pro Late Model race. However, chief technical inspector Ricky Brooks disqualified the entry following an engine inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark’s Automotive Machine Shop, which built the engine, questioned the technical findings involving rod bearings and rocker arms. The team also raised concerns about the rules’ interpretation.

S.E.A.L. initially planned to review the components, but disagreements over the committee’s authority and procedures accelerated the separation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining officials have since drawn a boundary around that dispute. They stated that S.E.A.L. cannot function as an appeals board or overturn an independent inspector’s decision. Under the cited rules, technical disagreements must be resolved by the officials overseeing the event.

For Kevin Harvick’s group, the separation means building an alternative system rather than relying on the existing committee. The newly combined organization intends to establish its own rules oversight process for its touring divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is already a wider plan behind that decision. Seven touring divisions will operate under the CARS Tour banner from January 1, 2027. The former ASA STARS National Tour becomes the CARS National Tour, while the Midwest operation adopts the CARS Midwest Tour name.

The Midwest division has also committed to the United Late Model Rules Alliance package for 2027. That change moves Wisconsin teams away from the two-barrel carburetor configuration and brings additional brake, driveline and suspension requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Harvick has also reopened discussions with UARA National director Ricky Brooks, with both organizations agreeing to co-promote the 2027 Tekton Battle at Berlin. Their broader discussions about a common pavement Super Late Model rulebook remain unfinished.

The immediate challenge, however, extends beyond finding committee replacements. S.E.A.L. intends to retain its engine-sealing program, including its certified rebuilders, while MDM Promotions moves toward independent oversight. With major events approaching, both sides must give teams and engine builders clear technical direction.

Harvick’s national operation now has a distinct path forward. Whether the remaining S.E.A.L. leadership can rebuild its influence will determine how many competing rulebooks short-track racers must navigate.