Respect Pours In as Dale Earnhardt’s Legacy Gets Resurrected by Grandson on 25th Death Anniversary

It is February, and all NASCAR fans know what this month signifies. 25 years ago, Dale Earnhardt lost his life in a fatal crash at Daytona International Speedway. That tragedy marked the end of a legendary era, when Earnhardt picked up 7 championships and created evergreen moments in racing. Those memories linger strongly in fans’ hearts – and were recently emboldened by Earnhardt’s descendant paying a tribute.

Dale Earnhardt’s colors come alive again

“This one means something 🔥 Grateful for the opportunity and the path that led here.

Proverbs 16:3…Big credit to SmartGrid Integrations for the design concept and J-Cal Designs for bringing it to life. @RiseRacing89,” Bobby Earnhardt wrote on X, posting the video of his snazzy paint scheme for the ARCA Menards race in Daytona.

And the colors of that scheme scream NASCAR’s golden era, when Dale Earnhardt was alive. Bobby Earnhardt’s No. 89 Chevrolet for Rise Racing closely resembles the famous black and silver Goodwrench car Dale Sr. drove for a large portion of his career. And the tribute comes at the perfect time, when the NASCAR world prepares to remember Earnhardt’s passing in February 2001.

“Bringing back the black Chevrolet is something that means a lot to me personally,” said Bobby Earnhardt. “It’s a tribute to my grandpa and the legacy he built not just in racing, but in the way he carried himself and connected with fans. The black car represents hard work, grit, and tradition, and honoring that history while competing at Daytona is incredibly special to me.”

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson also ran a black and yellow car at last month’s ARCA test. That was meant to be a tribute to the Corvette the Intimidator drove in the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. The 38-year-old Bobby Earnhardt will attempt the full ARCA schedule in 2026. He already boasts a few ARCA starts, finishing as high as 19th at Elko in 2017. Last year, he made two starts at Bristol and Kansas.

A mention of Dale Earnhardt can strike a chord with any NASCAR fan – and Bobby Earnhardt’s tribute did so as well.

Fans are left dewy-eyed

NASCAR does not run with the same horsepower as in Dale Earnhardt’s days. Although the Cup Series underwent a boost from 670 to 750 hp, it is still nowhere close to the 900-1000 hp levels of the early 2000s. But a fan ardently believes that Bobby Earnhardt’s paint scheme will do magic: “Running a Dale scheme at Daytona? That’s like a +20 horsepower boost.” Another fan chimed with the sentiment, sending their wishes to Bobby: “Hope he runs well!!”

Bobby Earnhardt’s history has been a bit dull. He encountered DNFs in his two ARCA starts in 2025. In seven O’Reilly Auto Parts races between 2017 and 2019, he finished as high as 27th at Kansas. However, the paint scheme honoring Dale Earnhardt may inspire him to finish better. A fan said, “It’ll be Bobby Dale Earnhardt using lessons learned from his grandfather to go from 6th to 1st to score the victory.” Another fan was also on board with the idea: “Hope he can channel that legendary Earnhardt blood in his veins to win the Daytona arca race.”

What’s more, the paint scheme evokes emotional memories in Bobby Earnhardt. He is the nephew of two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., son of former racer Kerry Earnhardt, and older brother to current driver Jeffrey Earnhardt. The familial connections may be stronger, as a fan wrote, “This has to mean a lot for Bobby, he lost his grandfather at 12. I hope this helps him feel a little closer to him.”

Clearly, NASCAR fans are cheering for Bobby Earnhardt’s latest endeavor. Let’s see if he can harness Dale Earnhardt’s spirit in the Daytona race.