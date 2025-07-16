“Rest Easy”: Ryan Blaney Hit With Family Loss as NASCAR Community Pays Tribute

The Blaney family is a name that echoes through NASCAR history. From dirt tracks to the Cup Series, their legacy is built on speed, grit, and family ties. And amidst all the NASCAR drama, one off-field incident shakes up the entire community. Ohio-area native Catherine Ann “Kate” Blaney wore many hats: dedicated teacher, co-owner of Blaney Lumber and Sharon Speedway, organist and bell-choir member at Hartford Methodist Church, and proud grandmother of NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Blaney.

Weekends found her in the infield, cheering on her husband, Lewis, and sons, David and Dale, a tradition that inspired her grandson’s passion for racing. Although she quietly cheered on from the sidelines, her impact stretched well beyond the boundaries of the racetracks. And that light and unwavering kindness is what the entire Blaney family will miss now that she has passed away.

On July 14, Kate Blaney passed away at 87 in Hospice House, Poland, surrounded by family. The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation announced her peaceful departure on X, inviting tributes and prayers from across the NASCAR community. “We will always remember Kate as the kind, beautiful, and endlessly giving woman that she was. A soul full of life, strength, and grace. Rest easy, dear Kate. We love you always. #rbff”

A 1960 Kent State graduate, Kate built her career as a beloved educator before partnering with Lewis to grow their lumber business and steward the family’s short-track roots at Sharon Speedway. She weathered personal losses, most notably Lewis’s passing in 2009, while nurturing five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her decades of service, from mentoring students to volunteering at church, reflected a life defined by resilience and generosity.

Beyond her business ventures, Kate’s impact shone brightest in her quiet acts of kindness. Back in 2009, when she oversaw the operations at Sharon Speedway, Kate started an annual event, the Lou Blaney Memorial, to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Ryan Blaney’s grandfather, Lou Blaney, passed away after battling a gruesome illness, and since then, this memorial event has become a personal mission for the entire family.

In 2011, Kate was named the 2011 Honoree at the Alzheimer’s Association Gala for her leadership in the movement for her contributions. Inspired by her grandmother, the Penske star set up the Ryan Blaney Foundation to carry on this movement in 2018, and his efforts paid off big time. They raised a record $650,000 during the first event after auctioning off a custom 1974 Ford Bronco. An initiative by Kate had now become a movement, and since then, the foundation has raised over $1 million for Alzheimer’s Association programs. And that is a legacy that holds the same weight as winning races or championships on ovals.

Another loss shakes the NASCAR community

The passing of Kate Blaney comes at a time when the NASCAR community is still reeling from another significant loss. Just a month earlier, on June 10, the sport bid farewell to Travis Carter, a legendary crew chief and team owner who left an indelible mark on NASCAR history. Carter, who was 75 at the time of his death, was renowned for his achievements behind the scenes. As a crew chief, he guided Benny Parsons to Cup championships in 1973 and 1978, and together they won the prestigious Daytona 500 in 1975.

Later in his career, Carter transitioned into team ownership, founding Torquespeed Carter in 2003, where he continued to influence the sport. The news of Carter’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from across the NASCAR world. Kenny Wallace, a former driver, shared his condolences on social media. “Travis Carter has passed away … I will always remember Travis changing tires for Junior Johnson’s cars in a VERY calm demeanor. … TRAVIS WAS A LEGEND,” reminiscing about Carter’s impact on the sport.

Brian Keselowski, another prominent figure in NASCAR, also expressed his sorrow. “Just heard about Travis Carter passing away… He was so happy for us when we made Daytona in 2011,” highlighting Carter’s contributions to the community. The loss of Travis Carter serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing those who have shaped the sport we love. As the NASCAR community mourns another great, the stories of Carter’s achievements and the fond memories shared by those who knew him will ensure that his legacy endures.

In the face of such losses, the NASCAR family comes together, finding solace in shared memories and the enduring spirit of the sport. Whether it’s honoring the memory of a beloved grandmother like Kate Blaney or celebrating the contributions of a Hall of Fame crew chief like Travis Carter, the community’s resilience and unity shine through. Proving that even in times of sorrow, the love for racing and the bonds it forges remain unbreakable.