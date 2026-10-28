“Rest in Peace Big Buddy”- NASCAR Garage in Mourning Following Tragic Passing of Corey Heim’s Spotter & Close Confidant

“Crossover!” Lloyd Garner called it over and over at Cordele Speedway in 2020, and Corey Heim listened. That spotter’s voice stayed with him long after the ARCA race was won. Heim later credited Garner for a huge role in his development, and the man who helped him find his feet remained part of the journey all the way up the stock car ranks. Now the NASCAR community is mourning Garner after his battle with cancer. The calls are gone, but the driver they shaped is still here.

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“Rest in peace Big Buddy,” Freddie Kraft’s heartfelt tribute to Lloyd Garner captured the grief spreading through the NASCAR community following the longtime spotter’s passing.

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Garner was more than a familiar voice on the radio. He was a trusted presence in the garage, a mentor to drivers coming through the short-track ranks, and a friend whose influence reached far beyond race day. As tributes poured in from those who knew him, the loss also brought renewed attention to his battle with cancer and the painful final hours his family spent trying to care for him.

Mamba Smith was among those remembering Garner, describing him as one of the most passionate short-track racers and highlighting the impressive list of drivers he had spotted for. His message reflected the respect Garner had earned across the sport, where years of experience and close relationships made him an important part of the racing community.

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Matt Weaver also paid tribute to Garner, remembering him as a thoughtful, kind person who brought energy wherever he went.

“Lloyd Garner was such a good dude, man. He was always thoughtful and kind. He was a total vibe at all times. He’s won with more big names than you’d realize. Drivers loved and trusted having him in their ear. Rest easy, big man,” Weaver wrote.

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Kip Childress echoed those sentiments, emphasizing that Garner’s influence extended beyond the drivers he worked with.

“Throughout his time in the garage and the spotters stand, Lloyd was able to help guide so many who have reached the highest level of our sport. Not just drivers…anyone and everyone. Our sport is better because of Lloyd…I am better because of him too,” Childress wrote.

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For a spotter, earning that kind of trust takes time. The job requires constant communication, quick decisions, and the ability to help a driver navigate traffic and danger with limited visibility.

But Garner’s relationships with the people he worked alongside made his contribution more personal. The tributes suggest that those who knew him will remember not only his experience but also the person behind the headset.

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Behind the tributes was a difficult battle that Garner and his family had been facing away from the racetrack. According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by his sister, Angela Medina, Garner had been diagnosed with cancer that had spread. The fundraiser, launched on September 30, 2026, sought help with treatment costs, medication, transportation, household bills, and other expenses that had become difficult to manage during his illness.

As his condition worsened, Medina shared emotional updates about the family’s efforts to get him the care he needed. In a post a day before her hospice update, she described taking Garner to the emergency room and expressed frustration that he had spent hours waiting while he needed vital help.

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She also wrote that she had repeatedly tried to contact his oncology doctor. Hours later, Medina shared another heartbreaking update: hospice had been called and was expected to arrive that day.

The posts offered a glimpse into the family’s distress as Garner’s health declined. They also revealed how quickly the situation had become more difficult for those closest to him. While the updates described the final efforts to care for Garner, the focus remains on the family facing the loss of someone they loved, rather than on assigning blame for the events surrounding his final hours.

Garner ultimately passed away following his battle with cancer, leaving friends and colleagues across the racing world to remember the man who had made such a lasting impression on them.

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Garner’s influence extended across generations of racers, with his experience and guidance helping drivers navigate the demanding world of short-track competition. Spotters often become trusted voices during a driver’s formative years, offering more than race-day instructions as they help young talents develop their instincts and confidence. For Garner, those relationships left a lasting impression on the people he worked with, and Corey Heim was among the drivers who benefited from his guidance.

Ahead of the 2026 ValleyStar Credit Union 300, Heim once again credited his longtime spotter for helping shape his journey through the racing ranks. “He’s the man. He’s a big part of my development. You know, he spotted me all the way through my beginning in late models and did some ARCA with me as well,” Heim said. From those formative short-track days to his rise through NASCAR, Garner remained a trusted voice in Heim’s corner, making his loss all the more personal.

Garner’s passing leaves a painful void, but the memories shared by those who knew him make clear that his impact on the racing community will endure.