‘RIP’: NASCAR World Crumbles in Tears as 39-YO Former JR Motorsports Driver Passes Away

When one leaves a mark in NASCAR, it never washes away. The same can be said about Michael Annett, a racer who made his mark in prominent race teams like JR Motorsports and Richard Petty Motorsports. He brought several jaw-dropping results and one prestigious race victory to those teams. And they remember him ardently today, a date which was the bearer of tragic news for Annett’s family, friends, and colleagues.

Michael Annett passes to the other side

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett. Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today,” JR Motorsports posted on X.

Michael Annett, who turned 39 earlier this year, has left this world for a heavenly abode. No reasons have yet been rolled out for his untimely death. Annett made his final start at the national level of NASCAR in 2021, finishing eleventh in the Phoenix finale of the Xfinity Series. He also missed a handful of races that year due to a stress fracture in his right femur. Although he stepped away from a car, he remained in touch with industry members. His family company, Pilot Flying J, supported JRM driver Sammy Smith’s debut in 2022.

“Very sad to lose someone who meant so much to me and my family. Michael was a great person to so many, and we’ll miss him a lot. ❤️” Sammy Smith wrote on X. Other NASCAR personalities also remembered the bygone talent. Landon Cassill wrote, “RIP Michael Annett – I was on the radio with him at Hawkeye Downs Speedway the first time he drove a big car on asphalt. Life is precious.”

Then Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a full-time Cup Series driver, also paid his respects. He remembered his times together with Michael Annett. “Sad to get the news of Big Mikes passing. Raced each other for a long time coming up through ARCA together. Spent a lot of days in the gym together before he retired.”

Having been a full-time Cup driver from 2014 through 2016, Michael Annett started 106 races and placed as high as 13th in the 2015 Daytona 500. As a driver in Xfinity, Annett competed in 321 races between 2008 and 2021, including several seasons with JR Motorsports, notably winning a 2019 Daytona race. Annett only started nine Truck races, earning a runner-up finish at Kentucky in 2008. He also won twice as an ARCA driver, at Talladega in 2007 and Daytona in 2008.

The NASCAR world clearly lost a dedicated and passionate racer. The community is keeping Michael Annett close to their hearts in times of distress. Stay tuned for more updates!