Restraining Order Filed Against NASCAR as Denny Hamlin Reveals the Future of 23XI

“I’m confident we’ll get a fair shake, and we’re looking forward to presenting our case.” Denny Hamlin said this in February. Clocking a speed of 187.480 MPH for the Daytona 500 practice, the 23XI Racing co-owner’s confidence ranged beyond the racetrack and into the NASCAR lawsuit. 5 months later, in 2025, the same confidence prevails despite circumstances falling apart for both 23XI and Front Row Motorsports in the courtroom.

Last Thursday, the Fourth Circuit of Appeals ruled in NASCAR’s favor. It toppled the teams’ privilege of enjoying the charters while also suing the governing body. While the economic implications are huge for the teams, they just made their next move against NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin unveils new plan of action

Last year in September, 23XI and FRM were the only Cup Series teams that refused to sign NASCAR’s new charter deal. In doing so, they risked losing the benefits of charters. Despite a preliminary injunction granting the charters in December 2024, it was revoked by a three-judge panel last month. The teams were set to lose their charters on Wednesday in the latest filing, a damning prospect for any Cup Series team.

On Monday morning, however, they filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to be recognized as chartered organizations for the remainder of 2025. The teams allege that NASCAR has indicated it will immediately begin selling the six charters accrued from 23XI and FRM. That is what Denny Hamlin pointed out recently.

In a recent episode of ‘Actions Detrimental’, the Cup Series veteran clarified why this new filing was necessary. Since the lawsuit is going on anyway, it ensures the teams’ security in the event of success. Hamlin said, “We believed that the status quo, having our charters, should not be disturbed until December. The reason being, right, for the restraining order for them not to be able to take and then sell our charters. ‘Cause if we prevail in December, how do you go get that back? You can’t.”

This move possibly extends the teams’ time until they become open teams. Denny Hamlin continued: “Pending the results of this preliminary injunction, the judge will see the evidence, all the stuff that has been redacted, that you and I can’t see… hopefully we’ll reach a decision by the end of the week. I believe that we’ve asked NASCAR for a response to this by tomorrow, they’ve asked for Wednesday…We submitted the preliminary injunction today and a restraining order; they’ll get a response mid-week.”

The impact on 23XI Racing and FRM is also no less. In case their six combined charters stood revoked, the drivers would have to qualify on speed to enter each race and would receive a smaller percentage of the purse. They may also have to refund money accrued in the first 20 races of the year. Nevertheless, Denny Hamlin reiterated their goals: “We are going to race. One thing is for sure, we’ve always committed to racing this season, whether it be chartered or unchartered. But certainly, there’s been some evidence that’s been revealed that warrants this preliminary injunction.”

Similarly, Denny Hamlin’s team driver also feels the same way. The NASCAR lawsuit is not the only burden that he has to carry.

Handling the track challenges

While the lawsuit continues in the courtroom, challenges on the racetrack also continue. Things are especially tricky for 23XI Racing at present. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick are yet to snap their winless streaks. For Reddick, it is not so bad, as the 2024 regular season champion occupies 4th place in the championship standings with 8 top tens and 4 top fives. For Bubba Wallace, however, the situation is different.

He has clinched 6 top tens and 3 top fives. But his long winless streak since the 2022 Kansas race is a huge burden on his shoulders. Wallace’s questionable moves in Chicago did nothing to help. Despite surging forward from various difficulties, the No. 23 Toyota driver chose to initiate a conflict with Alex Bowman. That axed his own position while Bowman got away.

Hence, Bubba Wallace has his work cut out for him – to make up for losses and clinch his next victory. The pressure is no less in the racetrack, so the 23XI Racing driver is not taking any from the courtroom. On being asked about the NASCAR lawsuit revoking his team’s charters, Wallace was calm. He said, “Obviously, you just know the base layer of everything, but opportunities are in front of me. I’m going to keep showing up until the doors are locked or whatever, you know? So, for me, I just show up, have fun. Whatever happens, happens.”

While it indicates Wallace’s focus on the racetrack, it also shows his team’s confidence in winning the suit. As the legal battle rages on, let us see what unfolds in the upcoming days.