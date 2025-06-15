Retirement Calls Explode as Kyle Busch Booed by Furious Fans in Mexico City

It wasn’t long ago that Kyle Busch sat in front of reporters and addressed the whispers about his future. The fire in his voice was unmistakable. Despite a good start with multiple Top-10s in five races, he faced questions about retirement. “I’ve heard plenty of talk. So, no. I’m turning 40, Denny Hamlin’s out there, he’s turning 44 or 45 – and he’s winning races. So, 37 to about 43, you’re in your prime in NASCAR, actually. I am still right there, I still got plenty in the tank, I’m still ready to go,” he rubbished all retirement rumors.

Back then, it felt like a turning point. Busch wasn’t winning, but he wasn’t broken. He spoke of his trust in Richard Childress Racing, how the team was “working to get our Chevrolets back up front.” His optimism wasn’t blind; it was built on experience and belief. He still saw himself as a contender, even if the stats didn’t always agree. The fire, the confidence, and the desire were all still there. The question was how long those feelings could survive in a results-driven sport.

Fast forward to June 15 in Mexico City. The optimism has soured. The boos were louder than his engine. Busch crashed out just seven laps into the Viva Mexico 250, taking out multiple cars with him. Fans didn’t just groan, they erupted. What began as minor doubts months ago has exploded into something louder and harsher. Retirement calls are now drowning out everything else. Notably, on lap 7 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Kyle Busch misjudged the rain-slicked turn. He locked up and lost control heading into Turn 1.

What followed was a disaster. Busch plowed into the back of Justin Haley, then slammed into Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger. The wreck heavily damaged the No. 8 car. “It’s pretty well destroyed here, guys, everything in the rear,” Busch said over the radio. Larson and Busch headed straight to the garage, but Busch failed to get the car repaired and retired for the day. Haley’s rear bumper took a beating, and Briscoe and Smith also got caught up in the chaos. Frustrated by the incident, Busch’s spotter Derek Kneeland posted several angry emojis on social media.

For Busch, once again, a handful of laps, and his day was done. It wasn’t just a racing mistake; it was a flashpoint for fans already fed up. The boos began in Mexico, but the backlash spilled well beyond the racetrack. Social media lit up with fans demanding that Busch retire. One fan wrote, “Kyle Busch is washed.” Another said, “Good grief, Kyle Busch just hang it up, man.” Statistically, the backlash wasn’t out of nowhere. Busch entered Mexico City with a winless streak stretching back to Gateway in 2023.

Despite flashes of speed, his average finish hovered around 16.7. Worse, many of his best days faded due to poor execution or mid-race errors. Mexico only added fuel to that fire. However, Busch showed hope earlier in 2025. He had top 10 finishes at Atlanta, Phoenix, COTA, and Michigan. At COTA, he led 42 laps and finished fifth. But even in those moments, the win never came. He was barely staying afloat in the top 16, and after today’s DNF, Rowdy is going to take a beating in the points battle.

However, speaking about the crash, Busch said, “I don’t know. I went to the brakes and just ice, so maybe it was a little bit too heavy of a brake spike. I just turned around backwards and spun out backwards, and hate it for all the guys that got involved. It’s just like I was just snapped on you. I mean, I was in trouble for a good you know second or two, and then I was like I’m gonna nail some people, so I better turn around backwards and at least try to soften the blow.” In other words, Busch took the blame on himself and the conditions out there.

Notably, despite his struggles and calls for retirement earlier this year, Richard Childress Racing decided to extend his contract through 2026. Speaking about him, Richard Childress said, “Kyle is a tremendous racer and ambassador of the sport for our fans and partners. Everyone at RCR is committed to putting the pieces in place to enhance the competition side of our business.” The team’s confidence in him was clear. They believed in building something together, a future, not a farewell tour.

Busch, too, sounded committed. “I feel like my family, and I have found a home at RCR, and it means a lot that Richard continues to put his trust into me. My chapter at RCR is not yet complete, and I know we are building something special here. I remain focused on adding more wins and a championship to our collective resumes,” he had said. But in moments like Mexico City, it doesn’t feel that way. The mistakes continue. The boos get louder. And the question lingers: Is Busch building, or just hanging on?

“Hang It Up Man:” Kyle Busch Asked to Retire by Fans

Social media platforms erupted after Kyle Busch’s Mexico City crash. The sentiment was clear: fans were done waiting for him to win and make some good moves as he entered a 70-race winless streak. A user said, “It’s time to admit, Kyle Busch is done. 75% of the mistakes made are on him, not the crew or the car.” This comment digs deeper, pointing out a pattern of driver error. It’s not just emotion; it’s fans dissecting the decline. Another user added, “#8 should retire.”

The numbers add up. Busch hasn’t won in nearly 70 races. His 2025 average finish barely cracks the top 15. And now, every wreck, every mistake, brings louder demands for change. Another user echoed the sentiments and said, “F—— idiot needs to retire.” Meanwhile, some entirely blamed Busch for the wreck, “Well you ruined a lot of people’s day you washed up shit for brains.” While this is a little harsh but it’s true, Busch, along with himself, took out contenders like Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger. Whether Busch hears it or not, fans are sending a clear message: the clock is ticking.

Rowdy’s struggled with the Next Gen car is well documented. Gone are the days when he would regularly contend for wins, but after those three wins with #8 team back in 2023, he has just hit a huge slump. Not to forget, he lost his one race win per season winning streak last year. Highlighting Busch’s woes with the Next Gen car, another fan added, “You can ALWAYS rely on Kyle Busch to take himself out in this next gen car.”

If Kyle Busch wants to make it into the playoffs, he cannot afford any more mishaps. Points battle is tight already and without the race winning speeds on the #8 Chevy, we might see a repeat of 2024 this season as well.