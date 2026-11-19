Remember Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Newman delivering a thrilling finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in October 2006, with Truex holding off Newman to win what would become IROC’s final race? The series went dormant afterward, leaving more than three decades of racing history behind. That changed in 2024. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham and former team owner Rob Kauffman acquired the brand and brought IROC back to Lime Rock Park. Its revival has since gathered momentum. And the latest season has produced a development that could signal an even bigger future for the historic series.

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The revived International Race of Champions (IROC) has earned international recognition after being named Race Series of the Year at the 2026 International Historic Motoring Awards. The honor follows a season featuring NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte and Rusty Wallace, alongside champions from other racing disciplines. Across three events, the series reunited motorsport legends in historic IROC machinery, giving a celebrated brand fresh momentum.

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The winners were announced on November 13 at The Peninsula London. IROC’s selection came in a year when the awards received more than 400 entries across 17 categories. It succeeds Endurance Racing Legends, the 2025 Race Series of the Year winner. For a series long absent from the track, the recognition marks a significant step in its return.

IROC began in 1973 with a question that has fascinated racing fans for generations: which driver is the best when everyone has the same equipment? The format brought together competitors from NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1 and sports car racing in identically prepared cars. It put the focus on the drivers rather than machinery advantages. Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Unser and Mark Martin were among the legends who competed. Martin remains IROC’s most successful driver, with five championships and 13 race victories.

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But the original championship eventually ran out of road. IROC’s final season came in 2006, with Tony Stewart taking the title. The series then struggled to secure the major corporate sponsorship needed to continue after Crown Royal’s departure. By 2008, its cars, equipment and memorabilia were being auctioned off, bringing an end to a competition that had once been a distinctive fixture on the American motorsports calendar. Its absence left behind a recognizable brand and a format that fans continued to associate with all-star racing.

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In January 2024, Evernham and Kauffman acquired the IROC brand. Their first event took place at Lime Rock Park that July, marking IROC’s return after nearly 20 years. The revival was not a recreation of the old championship. Instead, original IROC cars returned to historic racing events. In 2025, all seven generations of IROC cars gathered at Laguna Seca for the first time, with Tomy Drissi winning the Unser Family Cup.

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Jeff Gordon’s involvement has added a personal link between the original IROC and its revived form. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion competed in the original series and returned to the wheel for the new program.

Reflecting on the response, Gordon said: “A lot of people just have a real connection with that series and the drivers that made up that series and so for me I might be having as much or more fun racing in this series now than I ever did when I was doing it back in the day.”

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The 2026 events showed why that connection still matters. Kurt Busch beat Gordon at the Ten Tenths Motor Club Heritage Invitational in April, then edged Johnson by just 0.002 seconds at Laguna Seca in August. The season ended on the streets of Washington, D.C., where Gordon won both 10-lap races despite starting the second race from the back of the field after a mandatory grid inversion. The sweep secured him the 2026 IROC title.

For Evernham and Kauffman, the award is recognition that the IROC name still carries weight. The next challenge is sustaining that interest. IROC Holdings is developing its 2027 schedule, aiming to bring more historic cars and racing legends together. The original championship may have ended in 2006, but its revival suggests the appeal of seeing champions compete on equal terms has not disappeared.