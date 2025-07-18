“RIP”: NASCAR’s Cup Champion & Hall of Fame Legend Bids Farewell to World at Age 95

NASCAR’s history shines with legends, and Rex White stands tall among them. The 1960 Grand National Series champion racked up 28 wins, including six in his title year, and earned a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction in 2015. Known for his small frame—5’4” and 135 pounds. White-mastered short tracks, driving GM cars with the iconic No. 4, and his consistency left a lasting mark.

His influence helped shape NASCAR’s early days, inspiring fans with his dedication. As tributes pour in, White’s legacy prompts reflection on his impact and what the sport holds dear about this icon. Beyond the stats, White’s journey resonates with anyone who loves an underdog story. His grit shone through in an era when resources were scarce, and he built a reputation that still echoes today.

White’s career also crossed paths with racing royalty, facing off against Lee Petty and Richard Petty in the heat of competition. Those battles added a layer of toughness to his legacy, showing he could hold his own against the best. It’s a reminder of how NASCAR’s early days were a proving ground for legends, and White’s story adds a personal touch to that history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Rex White passes away peacefully

Rex White, the 1960 NASCAR Grand National Series champion and Hall of Fame inductee, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, at the age of 95, though the exact cause remains undisclosed. The news broke via X posts from FOX NASCAR. “Remembering NASCAR pioneer, champion, and Hall of Famer Rex White”

Remembering NASCAR pioneer, champion and Hall of Fame inductee Rex White. pic.twitter.com/juw6rA5isN

— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 18, 2025

White’s departure leaves a void in NASCAR, where his 28 wins and top-five finishes in nearly half his 233 races defined an era. Jim France shared, “We mourn the loss of NASCAR Champion and Hall of Famer Rex White. Rex epitomized the formative days of NASCAR. A true pioneer whose contributions helped shape the foundation of our sport.” His short-track mastery and work ethic will be sorely missed, as the sport loses a figure who turned passion into a legacy.

White’s passing hits hard because he represented the heart of NASCAR’s grassroots roots. Racing against legends like Lee Petty, the 1959 champion, and his son Richard, a future seven-time champ, White proved his mettle on tracks like Martinsville and North Wilkesboro. Those rivalries weren’t just races; they were battles that built the sport, and his absence leaves a quieter pit lane where those stories once roared.

NASCAR will miss White’s quiet leadership and the personal touch he brought to the sport. His hands-on approach, working on his own cars, inspired a generation of drivers and crew members. With him gone, the sport loses a living link to its past, a man whose wisdom could still guide today’s racers, making his farewell a moment to honor and reflect on what he gave us all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Insiders reflect on Rex White’s lasting impact

The NASCAR community has been buzzing with tributes since Rex White’s passing, and insiders are sharing heartfelt thoughts. Jeff Gluck, a respected journalist, posted on X, “RIP to a mostly forgotten legend. Rex won 28 races from 1958 to 1962. He competed in 40 of 44 races in 1960, winning the championship over Richard Petty by 3936 points,” highlighting White’s overlooked brilliance. It’s a nod to his consistency that deserves more spotlight, showing how deep his influence ran.

Another insider, NASCAR historian Buz McKim, shared with WCNC, “Rex White was a short-track wizard who paved the way for what we see today. His passing is a big loss for the sport’s soul.” McKim’s words capture White’s technical skill and the emotional weight of his departure, reminding us of the foundation he laid. It’s a perspective that connects fans to NASCAR’s roots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Driver Kyle Busch, a current Cup Series star, tweeted, “Sad to hear about Rex White. A true pioneer who raced with heart. RIP, legend.” Coming from a driver known for his own tenacity, this tribute underscores White’s enduring respect among peers, adding a modern voice to the mourning chorus.