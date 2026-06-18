RFK President Challenges NASCAR Charter Market With Bold 2027 Promise

RFK Racing currently fields three chartered entries, and losing one would require major restructuring. As a result, the team co-owned by Brad Keselowski faces a crucial decision, as the leasing agreement that keeps the No. 60 Ford of Ryan Preece on track is set to expire after the 2026 season. But rather than considering a scale-back, RFK Racing President Chip Bowers has taken a firm stance, making a bold promise ahead of the 2027 campaign.

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RFK Racing makes it clear – Three cars or nothing

“I’ll tell you the number one thing that is non-negotiable inside the walls of this company is that we’re going to be a tier one team, and you can’t do that running a two-car operation. So we will find a third charter,” Bowers stated on the SiriusXM podcast. He declared that they would run open next season if they had to.

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“We’ve already communicated that to our staff and organization and to our partners, and we have whole self support from our ownership all the way down to the interns in the organization. We’re all on board with that decision, excited about it,” the RFK President added.

That statement makes it clear that RFK Racing isn’t treating 2027 as a year of survival, but rather as an opportunity for growth. And those words carry extra weight, given that the team’s current setup is approaching an expiration date.

Currently, Rick Ware Racing provides the leased charter for Preece’s No. 60 Ford. However, Legacy Motor Club, which plans to expand to three full-time Cup Series entries in 2027, has already purchased one of Rick Ware Racing’s charters. Once that transfer takes effect, RFK will no longer be able to use the leased charter.

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There are now two choices. Purchasing a charter outright is the first option. Owning one of the 36 NASCAR charters functions similarly to owning a franchise in other major sports. A charter opens up a far bigger portion of the race purse and income distributions and ensures admission into every points race. However, the cost is the issue.

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According to NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi, even low-end estimations for permanent charters are allegedly close to $100 million, with NASCAR’s most recent deals bolstering long-term value expectations. That kind of money can turn out to be a huge issue, even for a team like RFK Racing. The second option is going as ‘open entry’, which has its own problems.

An open team operates without a charter and has no guaranteed spot in the race. Cup fields are often limited to 40 cars, which means open teams (when there are more than four) must compete for the remaining spots based on owner points or qualifying speed. Additionally, they miss out on millions of dollars in guaranteed income, making the model difficult to sustain without significant sponsorship backing.

RFK Racing, however, seems prepared for either path. Bowers is already planning for the future, and the team’s recent contract extension for Chris Buescher is another clear sign that it has no intention of backing down.

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RFK extends Chris Buescher’s contract

RFK Racing recently announced that Buescher has signed a multiyear extension to remain behind the wheel of the No. 17 Ford. He has been involved with the company for two decades, dating back to his teenage years, when he helped out at the race shop and took part in pit practice.

Buescher joined RFK’s development system in 2009 as a driver, and the investment paid off right away. Before making a name for himself at the Cup level, Buescher won the 2012 ARCA title and the 2015 Xfinity Series championship. Buescher, who is about to embark on his eleventh full-time Cup season, has amassed six victories and established himself as one of the garage’s most complete drivers, winning on road courses, short tracks, and superspeedways. So for him, staying wasn’t a difficult choice.

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“RFK Racing has been home for most of my racing career, and that’s something I don’t take for granted,” Buescher said earlier this week. “I’ve grown up with this organization, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last several years. The direction we’re heading, the people we have in place, and the commitment throughout the company make me excited about the future.”

Team founder Jack Roush echoed that sentiment, praising not just Buescher’s results but his role inside the organization. Co-owner Brad Keselowski, too, had similar thoughts to share.

“His talent behind the wheel speaks for itself, but what really separates him is his professionalism, preparation, and commitment to making everyone around him better. He’s been instrumental in the progress we’ve made as an organization, and we’re excited to continue building toward our goals together,” he said.