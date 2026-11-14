RFK Racing Star Opens Up On Road Course Struggles With Heartfelt SVG Admission

Ryan Preece has spent much of 2026 proving he belongs among NASCAR’s winners. His first points-paying Cup Series win at Daytona in August secured his place in the Chase. Yet, a few months later, another visit to the same venue gave him something very different to think about. This time, the RFK Racing driver found himself chasing rivals in unfamiliar machinery, with one particular skill catching his attention.

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“I’d love to build something to where I could learn how to heel-toe like Shane, because I was forced to right-foot brake today, and I feel like, you know, I want to be a better road racer.”

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The Shane he was referring to was Shane van Gisbergen. The Trackhouse Racing driver has built a reputation around his road-course ability, winning eight Cup Series races, all on road and street circuits.

For Preece, watching that level of control has become a learning opportunity. His appearance at the Ford Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic showed exactly why.

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The November 11 event brought 12 Ford Racing drivers together at Daytona International Speedway. Six teams represented the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with each team fielding two drivers in identical Ford Mustang Dark Horse R race cars. Preece partnered Logan Sargeant for the Navy, while Austin Cindric and Robert Noaker emerged as the strongest competitors at the front.

Noaker had stepped in for Ryan Blaney, who withdrew following a fall before the event. The two leaders traded positions repeatedly before Cindric made the decisive pass with less than five minutes remaining. He eventually won by 0.136 seconds, with Preece taking third and Sargeant finishing fourth.

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Getting onto the podium, however, did not mean Preece had the speed to challenge the leaders. He first had to work his way past Sargeant. By then, the front two had built enough separation to make a comeback unlikely.

“No, I don’t, I don’t think I really had anything for them. I think maybe if I stayed within the draft, it would have kept me there,” Preece admitted.

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There was another problem beyond the gap. The Mustang’s brakes demanded an adjustment from someone accustomed to NASCAR’s Cup machinery. Its anti-lock braking system (ABS) prevented the wheels from locking under heavy braking, but Preece still had to learn how the system responded. Finding the right pressure and timing was especially important entering Daytona’s first turn.

His reference to heel-toe driving also deserves attention. The technique involves braking while briefly blipping the throttle during a downshift, matching engine speed to help keep the car balanced. It is a skill associated with road racing, and one Preece clearly wants to develop.

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His Cup Series results suggest there is already progress to build on. Preece finished 18th at Circuit of The Americas, 14th at Watkins Glen, 11th at the San Diego Street Course and eighth at Sonoma in 2026. Those results came alongside a breakthrough season that included his first points-paying victory and Chase appearance.

“So understanding the ABS and how to keep it from, you know, not locking the front tire up, it would make it tough to get into the braking zones and make sure I hit my mark. So Turn 1’s tricky here. It was a lot of fun.”

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That honesty makes the SVG reference particularly interesting. Van Gisbergen arrived in NASCAR with years of Supercars experience, but his success has not come from simply transferring his old approach. He has adapted his skills to stock cars and established himself as the benchmark on road courses.

Preece has already won in the Cup Series. Now, he wants to close another gap in his driving. His third-place finish at Daytona was a good result, but learning to race more comfortably on road courses may prove the more valuable takeaway.