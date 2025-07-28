RFK Racing’s NASCAR Playoff Push Heats Up as Brad Keselowski Eyes Wins for All

The NASCAR Playoffs are fast approaching. Just five races remaining before the cutoff. As of now, RFK Racing has not locked in all three cars into the playoffs. In fact, only one driver sits comfortably above the cutline, while the others face potential elimination unless they find victory. After narrowly missing the postseason in 2024, Brad Keselowski was eliminated in the Round of 16, and RFK ultimately finished outside the top 10 in owner standings. This year, the pressure is on for redemption and stronger playoff representation. And as we head into the season’s crucial stretch, RFK co‑owner Brad has made his ambitious intentions clear, setting the stage for their bold final‑dash strategy ahead.

Through the 2025 season, RFK has experienced a rocky start. However, they’ve shown signs of momentum building as the regular season nears its end. Driver Chris Buescher in the No. 17 car holds a relatively secure position above the playoff cutoff due to consistent top‑10s. This is even amid a recent 60‑point penalty that dramatically dropped him in the standings. Ryan Preece in the No. 60 sits just below the bubble. He would likely need a win to guarantee his place. Brad Keselowski himself, the No. 6, is significantly behind in points and faces a must‑win scenario to qualify. While the road ahead seems demanding, RFK’s recent performances have been positive. Moreover, Brad is intent on capitalizing by getting all three cars into the postseason push.

Brad makes his intentions clear ahead of the NASCAR playoffs

Keselowski recently laid out the team’s postseason scenario with rare clarity and ambition. “We have the three teams, with the 6, the 17, and 60,” he began, summarizing RFK’s trio of contenders before acknowledging the best among the lot. “17 looks to be in a really good position to point their way in. Really proud of the performance of the team.” The No. 17 has indeed remained one of RFK’s most consistent entries this season. Building off back-to-back wins in 2023, it has stayed strong. Recently, it has been holding a strong pace throughout the summer stretch in 2025, with multiple top‑10 finishes. Given his recent form, Buescher looks poised to clinch a spot without needing a win.

The situation becomes more precarious for the No. 60 entry. Brad acknowledged, “The 60 is kind of like right on that fringe. I think they would have to win.” That car, while showing flashes of speed, has not been consistent enough. As for his own No. 6 Ford Mustang, Brad was direct. “The sixth car just has to win a race.” Despite recent runner-up finishes and strong qualifying performances, Keselowski remains winless since 2021. Although the pressure remains high, Brad struck an optimistic tone about the team’s recent form. “Last month has been really positive. I think all three cars have shown a lot of potential. With these races in front of us, (hopefully) we can punch on through with a win.” These statements reveal a belief that RFK has turned a corner. Although the wins have not come yet, their cars are clearly in contention week after week.

With five races left before the NASCAR playoffs, RFK’s fate hinges on its drivers’ strengths. Chris Buescher, known for his road course skill, could lock in his spot at circuits like Watkins Glen. Ryan Preece in the No. 60 will need a breakthrough, perhaps at a mid-sized oval where RFK has tested well. For Brad Keselowski, the superspeedway at Daytona looms large. As a proven restrictor-plate racer, it may be his best and final shot at punching a NASCAR playoffs ticket. Each remaining event now becomes a must-execute opportunity for the team’s three-car dream.

RFK star driver to reignite Kyle Busch rivalry amidst playoff chances

Brad Keselowski recently stirred headlines not through on-track performance, but a bold proposal. He spoke about reigniting one of NASCAR’s most memorable rivalries. The contentious feud with Kyle Busch. Both drivers have drifted from their peak competitive standing recently. But Keselowski’s remarks signal a desire to bring that classic intensity back. But only if both are contending for wins.

The rivalry exploded in incidents going back to a heated 2010 Bristol clash and playoff battles. It flared when Keselowski famously called Busch “an a******” during driver intros. Since then, times have changed. Both drivers now endure winless seasons in 2025 and carry the burden of underperforming programs. Still, Brad’s intention to reconnect with the competitive spirit of the past suggests that rivalry is healthiest when wins are on the line again.

His comments from a recent Press Pass interview provide insight into his mindset. “Neither of us have been consistently in a spot where we’re competing for wins. And so, any type of rivalry is really just a distraction,” he admitted, adding, “You don’t get in a fight over 15th-place finishes… when you’re running up front… those are the kinda good rivalries.” Rather than revisiting past tension, Keselowski expressed a desire to revive the feud only if both drivers return to form. “I would love to rekindle that rivalry because… we’re competing with each other for wins,” he said. For Keselowski, a renewed rivalry would be a sign of competitive resurgence.

Keselowski’s remarks suggest that his rivalry with Busch is not about past grudges, but future performance. Rekindling that fire would mean both drivers are back where they belong. And both these drivers would be keen on fighting for wins. If that happens, the old tension could return. Not out of animosity, but as a sign that they are once again contenders.