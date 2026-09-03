RFK Star Gets Brutally Honest on Brad Keselowski’s Cup Series Decline

Calling Brad Keselowski’s recent run a total ‘fall from grace’ would be a stretch. But for one of the sport’s most promising rookies, who beat a prime Jimmie Johnson to win the Cup Series championship in 2012, missing the postseason for a second year in a row is a sign of decline.

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That said, while he isn’t making the headlines, Keselowski remains an important figure in the garage. As a team owner of RFK Racing, he is in a good place, with both Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher making it to the Chase. But even as a driver, Preece says little has changed about Keselowski’s mindset.

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“Brad drives our organization and is very influential on our car’s performance. So, Brad as an owner and Brad as the driver, man, he’s competitive as hell. I promise you that. And, you know, racing is managing highs and managing lows. And, you know, they had a really challenging May and June, as we did. So, it was just tough to overcome,” Preece explained on the Rubbin Is Racing podcast.

Buescher and Preece finished 10th and 16th, respectively, while Keselowski missed the Chase, finishing the regular season 18th. Preece pointed to Keselowski’s summer slump as a major reason. He finished 30th at Watkins Glen, 34th at Nashville, 34th at Michigan, 38th at Pocono and 34th at San Diego. An absolutely disastrous stretch that left him with very little to build on in the closing stretch.

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Keselowski’s results eventually improved, with top-10 finishes at North Wilkesboro and Indianapolis providing some much-needed respite. But by then, the damage had already been done. Still, judging Keselowski solely by his driver statistics overlooks another major part of his job.

As an RFK co-owner, he remains heavily involved in the direction of the organization. His experience helps shape technical decisions, race strategy, and the development of the team’s cars. He also brings firsthand feedback from behind the wheel that can help engineers and teammates understand where improvements are needed.

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It’s not surprising to see Keselowski take a somewhat backseat role in his own team to focus on collective success. Between 2007 and 2017, when he was still one of NASCAR’s more competitive drivers, he ran Brad Keselowski Racing, a Truck Series program that helped develop talent such as Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney.

As for Preece, his Cup Series career was rescued by Keselowski himself. He was staring down the barrel of an exit when the former Cup champion proactively turned RFK into a three-car operation, giving Preece a lifeline. That belief was repaid in full when he won his first Cup Series race at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona.

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It’s a different, more subtle type of stardom. But Keselowski remains just as important in the garage. That said, there was more working against Keselowski in 2026 than a difficult run of form. While his results told one story, he was also dealing with a serious leg injury that made the season even more challenging.

Keselowski was fighting more than his on-track rivals

Brad Keselowski’s 2026 struggles cannot be judged solely by the results sheet or his failure to make the Chase. The RFK Racing co-owner entered the season already dealing with a major physical setback. He fractured his right femur during a family skiing trip in December 2025.

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The injury required surgery and forced him to miss the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in February, where Corey LaJoie filled in behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford. Keselowski, however, chose not to let the injury keep him out of the regular season. He returned for the Daytona 500 while continuing an intensive rehabilitation program away from the track. That meant taking on the demands of a grueling Cup Series schedule while still working his way back from a serious leg injury.

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The challenge extended well beyond simply climbing into the car each weekend. Keselowski was also dealing with nerve damage and the process of restoring normal movement in his injured leg. Despite that, he continued competing throughout the season, even as his results took a downturn during the crucial months of May and June.

By July, there were finally encouraging signs in his recovery. After a fan asked about his injured leg on X, Keselowski provided an update that offered a glimpse into the progress he had made.

“Doing really well, getting this question a lot so I’ll answer here,” Keselowski wrote. “My nerves have started to reconnect, and now I’m beginning to fully walk again. Lots of progress over the last 3 weeks. Feels like 100% recovery will be possible.”

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Keselowski and RFK have not treated the injury as a direct excuse for his on-track struggles. Still, the grueling recovery undoubtedly added another challenge to an already difficult season.

For a driver trying to keep pace with his own teammates while also carrying the responsibility of an ownership role, 2026 demanded plenty from Keselowski physically and mentally.