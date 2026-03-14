“Rich Kid Wrecking…”: Connor Zilisch Under Fire After Early Vegas Crash Triggers Brutal Fan Backlash

Connor Zilisch’s reunion with Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports did not go the way he had hoped. The 19-year-old rolled into Las Vegas for the NASCAR Auto Parts Series race looking to reset after a difficult stretch across his recent starts, but the day quickly unraveled. After qualifying 17th, Zilisch tried to push forward aggressively in the opening lap, only for the move to backfire and trigger an early incident.

What was meant to be a charge through the field instead spiraled into chaos, and before long NASCAR fans were flooding social media with sharp criticism aimed at the young ace.

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Connor Zilisch’s afternoon in Las Vegas unraveled almost as soon as it began. The opening run of the race quickly turned chaotic. The rookie appeared eager to gain positions in traffic, but that aggression backfired almost immediately, putting him at the center of one of the race’s first major incidents and drawing attention from fans and competitors alike.

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The trouble started on lap two when the 19-year-old charged deep into Turn 1, attempting to make up ground early in the run. Carrying too much speed into the corner, he slid up the track and flipped the left rear quarter panel of Jeremy Clements’s No. 51 Chevrolet.

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The contact sent Clements spinning from just outside the top 10, triggering the race’s first wave of chaos in the pack. As the field scrambled to avoid the incident, the 41-year-old lost valuable track position while Lavar Scott and Chandler Smith also scraped the wall in the back as the chain reaction unfolded.

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The spin immediately shuffled the running order and forced Clements into recovery mode for the remainder of the early stage. Although he eventually managed to re-enter the top 20 later in the run, the damage to his momentum was already done.

Meanwhile, the race continued to evolve up front, with Sam Mayer jumping to the lead early before Justin Allgaier surged forward and ultimately captured the Stage 1 victory on lap 45. But the spotlight remains firmly on Zilisch’s Lap 2 miscue.

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While Zilisch recently opened up about dealing with criticism online, this one just stirred the pot and now the fans aren’t letting that go.

Fans blast Zilisch’s Lap 2 move

The incident didn’t take long to ignite backlash online, with many NASCAR fans quick to criticize the young driver’s aggressive approach so early in the race.

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Some argued that the hype surrounding the 19-year-old may be getting too confident too fast. One frustrated fan wrote, “Guy gets a cup ride and suddenly starts driving over his head.”

Another jabbed at Zilisch’s earlier comments about other drivers, adding, “This is the guy worried about how Corey Day drives.” Corey Day has been the most talked-about driver in the Auto Parts Series, and now Zilisch may be joining that blacklist that the fans seem to have created.

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To critics, the move was the kind of impatient decision that can derail not only a race but also someone else’s championship hopes. Others were even more blunt about the consequences of the crash, particularly given the playoff implications that often define races in the series.

One fan vented, “Love seeing guys trying to chase a championship being taken out by guys who shouldn’t even be in the series…”

Meanwhile, another reaction cut straight to the point, branding Zilisch a “rich kid wrecking ball. What’s new?”

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The criticism reflected a familiar divide in NASCAR fandom, where highly touted prospects face skepticism from fans who believe opportunities should be earned through experience rather than fast-tracked through the ranks.

The sarcasm didn’t stop there. Some reactions marked the enormous hype that has surrounded Zilisch since his rapid rise through the development ladder.

One fan wrote, “The savior of NASCAR strikes again,” while another piled on by referencing the ongoing debate around aggressive driving in the series: “All the weirdo Zilisch fans told me only Corey Day does that,” referencing the ugly run in between the two at COTA.

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Taken together, the reactions painted a picture of a fan base quick to scrutinize every mistake from a driver many believe has been placed under the spotlight faster than most rookies