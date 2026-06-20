“Rich Kids Paying to Run” – NASCAR Veteran Questions Andretti Legacy Over NASCAR Confrontation

After the Truck Series race in San Diego, Parker Kligerman was spotted angrily arguing with Adam Andretti. A heated confrontation is nothing new in NASCAR, but in this instance, what started as a post-race disagreement quickly evolved into something much bigger.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moments after the altercation, Kligerman was talking to the reporters, and he dragged one of the most recognizable surnames in the motorsports industry into the mix. He questioned whether the Andretti legacy was being represented the way it should be.

“When you’ve got guys like that Andretti guy, who tried to kill me three times and I felt he did a disgrace to that last name,” Kligerman vented to Frontstretch. “Just wrecking for 28th or no reason. Now we have a destroyed truck because that idiot wanted to try to k*** me, and for a mistake he made himself. It’s just like, that’s the sort of thing, rich kids paying to go run around, and they have no respect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, Adam Andretti is the son of the late Aldo Andretti, the identical twin brother of racing icon Mario Andretti. That makes Adam the nephew of the Formula 1 World Champion and Indianapolis 500 winner, the younger brother of late NASCAR veteran John Andretti, and the first cousin of IndyCar champion Michael Andretti. He comes from one of motorsports’ most recognizable families.

Now Kligerman’s comment on it is huge, but his anger probably came after what had initially begun as a promising day. He was actually giving one of his strongest performances in San Diego. After starting 10th, he worked his way through the challenging field and won stage 2. He was in a strong position going for the final laps, but as the field narrowed and the level of aggression rose, everything rapidly fell apart.

Kligerman was fighting around Nathan Nicholson at a crucial juncture in the NASCAR race when Adam Andretti made contact with him. Speaking later with Motorsport.com’s Matt Weaver, he explained exactly what he believed went wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I was side-by-side with the 76 [Nathan Nicholson], “ Kligerman said. “We’re coming back to the field, into what would have been, let me just do the math on this, (Turn) 9. It’s a tight hairpin, first gear, we’re side-by-side, we turn in and we get creamed by this white car.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident, Nicholson did approach him, but Kligerman made it clear that he didn’t hold him responsible, rather, Andretti.

“I was like, dude, I saw who it was. Don’t worry. I could see the whole time, this guy [Andretti] just drove in there like an idiot. And, so finally, I got back to him, I let him know I was upset, moved him out of the way, went on my merry way. “

From Kligerman’s perspective, Andretti approached the section too aggressively and created avoidable contact in a situation where there was little room for error. He clarified that after the initial impact, he made every effort to prevent further collision and gather the truck back up. Instead, both drivers ended up reconnecting at speed. Any prospect of saving the day was gone by then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kligerman crossed the finish line in eighteenth place when the checkered flag eventually appeared. After winning Stage 2, it was well below where he thought his vehicle deserved. Meanwhile, Andretti bounced back to place 14th. Naturally, for Kligerman, the result wasn’t what stuck with him.

What stayed with him was the feeling that a race with top-five potential had been turned into damage control. And judging by his reaction afterward, that frustration isn’t disappearing anytime soon.