Richard Childress’ Brickyard Weekend Plagued by Another Curse Days After Grave Realization

ByShivranjini Parihar

Jul 27, 2025 | 4:18 PM EDT

The 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway kicked off with high-octane action right from the start. Just 6 laps into Stage 2, a multi-car pileup unfolded near the middle of the pack during a restart. Kyle Busch, who had shown impressive pace in Stage 1 with a sixth-place finish, became collateral damage in a stack-up triggered by traffic compression in the short chute. The onboard footage from Kaulig Racing’s cars, which had “nowhere to go,” as their official X post stated, shows the moment of chaos: Austin Dillon plowed through oil smeared across the windshield, a result of the tangled wreck involving multiple entries.

The wreck struck a brutal blow to Richard Childress Racing’s weekend just days after Richard Childress himself made a scathing remark at Dover, acknowledging his team’s lack of speed and competitive edge. “We gotta get some damn race cars. I’ve seen enough out of our drivers and teams, we’ve got to work on this sh–. Period.” It was a haunting premonition. The #8 of Kyle Busch, already in damage control mode after earlier bumps, was seen limping into pit road with visible right-side crush damage. Meanwhile, his teammate, Austin Dillon, out of the race, sat silently in the hauler, as captured in the pit lane. Busch’s crew, scrambling on the radio, attempted to form a revised strategy to salvage what was left, but hopes for a rebound faded rapidly.

But it wasn’t just RCR suffering the consequences. Tyler Reddick, John Hunter Nemechek, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were also caught in the chain reaction crash. Reddick’s car squeezed against the wall, showing signs of side panel scrapes as seen in a slow-motion replay. Chris Knight also reported on X that Stenhouse had picked up some “restart damage,” further backing claims that the incident was a ripple effect of poor restart control.

This is a developing story.

Is Richard Childress Racing's downfall inevitable, or can they bounce back from this Brickyard disaster?

