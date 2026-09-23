Richard Childress & Co. Announces Major Leadership Restructure Ahead of 2027 Season

Richard Childress Racing has not had the best year in 2026, with none of their drivers competing in the Chase. RCR has struggled with their performance this year, as have many other Chevrolet teams, but for the two-car team, 2026 is far off from where they had planned to be. To change things up, Richard Childress has begun restructuring the team’s leadership going into 2027.

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A series of changes are in place before the 2027 season, both in the driver stables and in their leadership and organizational setup. RCR has been an emotional unit ever since Kyle Busch tragically passed away earlier this year in May. But even before that, the team struggled throughout the season

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With the aim of starting next season on stronger footing, RCR announced via their official site that Dillon’s No. 3 team crew chief, Richard Boswell, will take over the role of Vice President of Competition, and Art Trejo will be the first man to serve in the newly created role of Director of Development and Innovation.

“Everyone at Richard Childress Racing remains relentless in our desire to win and compete at the highest levels of our sport, but we know we’re not quite where we need to be,” said team owner Richard Childress. “We’re announcing these changes now because we want to make sure we have the right people, the right leadership, and the right technology in place to compete at the level RCR expects to compete at.”

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With the goals set clearly, RCR has turned to Boswell after his two-year tenure as Dillon’s crew chief, entrusting him with the role based on over 15 years of experience he comes with.

“Richard Boswell is a talented leader who knows racing, knows how to lead people, and knows what it takes to win,” said Childress. “I know he will do a great job taking on a larger role in leading our competition team.”

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Boswell’s life is deeply connected to racing, initially through his father Dickie Boswell’s stint as a Busch Series and Late model driver. Boswell himself was a racer before he jumped into the strategic side of things. Boswell worked with Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports before he made a career-defining change.

Boswell was part of the team that helped launch Stewart-Haas Racing’s O’Reilly Auto Parts team. He made his way into the Cup Series as Chase Briscoe’s crew chief in 2024 before taking up the same role for Austin Dillon in 2025. Dillon’s last win to date came at Richmond Raceway that year, with Boswell as his crew chief.

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RCR has seen great potential in Boswell’s leadership qualities and sees him as the right man to be VP of Competitions. Boswell will take over his new role in 2027.

While Boswell is an internal hire and a move that only seems logical, Art Trejo’s appointment is an aggressive, forward-thinking move by RCR, which created the position of Director of Development and Innovation, a role aimed at their expanding focus on emerging technology.

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Trejo comes with a distinguished background as a 27-year Navy officer and an alum of both Princeton and UCLA. Trejo’s combined background in military leadership, advanced technology, and engineering makes him the perfect fit for the company looking to identify, develop, and implement emerging technologies.

Trejo is joining RCR from SpaceX. RCR is looking to bounce back hard, and they feel Trejo’s new role will improve the team’s approach to technology, which should show in the long run in the form of improved performance.

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“Art Trejo brings a completely different set of experiences and a new way of thinking that I believe can help take our racing operations forward,” said Childress. “We’re going to keep pushing, keep investing, and keep looking for ways to get better.”

RCR driver stables

After Kyle Busch’s passing, RCR was left looking for a replacement for NASCAR’s winningest driver, and the one they turned to was a driver within their stables. Austin Hill, 33, was competing full-time in NOAPS in the No. 21 Chevrolet when he was called up.

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RCR retired Busch’s No.8 and renumbered the car No. 33 for Hill to take over in the short term. After seeing him fit their Cup operations perfectly, RCR has given Hill the green light to be a full-time Cup driver next season, retaining his responsibilities as the pilot of the No. 33 Chevrolet.

Jesse Love, who was part of RCR’s stables and a driver very much in the mix of things in the NOAPS Chase, is leaving the Chevrolet side to drive the Wood Brothers Ford in the Cup Series next season.

After losing Love to Ford, RCR signed Ford prospect Chandler Smith, who is 3rd in the Truck Series. Smith will be taking over the NOAPS seat that Hill is vacating.

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With changes galore at RCR across their stables and leadership unit, the 2027 season looks like one where RCR will look to meet the standards they set for themselves and try to get back to winning ways in the Cup Series.