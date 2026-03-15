Richard Childress’ & Co. Forced to Accept Their Inferiority as Helpless Kyle Busch Gives Up at Las Vegas

Las Vegas has always carried a little extra meaning for Kyle Busch. It’s his home race, the track where the hometown crowd expects fireworks every time NASCAR rolls into town. Yet for all his success across the NASCAR Cup Series, Busch has never won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Next-Gen era. And this year’s Pennzoil 400 race only added to that frustration, as a promising start slowly unraveled into another difficult afternoon for the Richard Childress Racing driver.

Kyle Busch’s radio meltdown captures RCR’s Vegas struggles

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“I don’t know, it just f***ing changed halfway through the run. Trying to figure out where it’s going.”

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That was Kyle Busch venting his frustration over the team radio as his race at the Pennzoil 400 began slipping away at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The problem seemed to appear almost out of nowhere. Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet suddenly started behaving differently in the middle of a long run, leaving the Richard Childress Racing driver searching for answers.

According to Busch, the car had become extremely tight, refusing to rotate through the corners the way it had earlier in the race. Just a few laps before the handling issues surfaced, Busch had already warned his crew about another potential problem.

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“I have a left rear going down. Get ready,” he radioed to the team with 76 laps remaining, raising concerns that a tire issue might be adding to the chaos unfolding inside the cockpit.

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Whatever the cause, the car simply stopped responding the way Busch expected. Instead of battling near the front, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion found himself sliding backward through the field. At one point, Busch was running 25th and two laps down to the race leader, a brutal position for a driver known for maximizing every ounce of performance from his equipment.

The frustration quickly boiled over on the radio.

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“About busting my a**, I’m f****** dying!” Busch shouted during another heated transmission.

As the laps ticked away, the entire Las Vegas weekend appeared to unravel for Richard Childress Racing. For Kyle Busch, the situation felt particularly cruel, especially at the track he calls home.