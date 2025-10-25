Richard Childress’ Controversial Driver Earns NASCAR Insider’s Respect

Love them or hate them, villains are here to stay in NASCAR. Over the years, the sport’s “villain” label has shifted from one driver to another — and Richard Childress Racing seems to have a knack for finding them. Take Kyle Busch, for instance. His aggressive driving, dominance across NASCAR’s top three series, and unapologetic personality have all helped shape his villainous reputation.

However, things recently took a different turn in the Xfinity Series. After a victory celebration at Talladega, one RCR driver went all out, and NASCAR wasn’t too pleased about it. Despite that, some insiders back such controversial figures in the sport.

NASCAR analysts decipher why such drivers are needed

Straight off flipping the bird to a fan while driving down the main stretch, Austin Hill has been under a lot of scrutiny this week. Speaking on Rubbin’ is Racing, the co-hosts have a different perspective on this.

Moonhead didn’t hesitate to show his support, saying, ” I mean, I loved it because it was specific and the guy he flipped off tweeted and said to clarify some context to the picture. Yes, he flipped us off. Yes, we did it first. Yes, we thought it was hilarious. No, he shouldn’t be punished. I respect the gesture, and it adds to the needed personality the field needs. I may hate him, but I love to hate him because that’s sports.”

Moonhead’s comment reflects his appreciation for the raw emotion and personality that moments like these bring to NASCAR. He isn’t supporting disrespect, but he values the authenticity and entertainment factor such rivalries add to the sport.

By saying, “I may hate him, but I love to hate him,” he captures the true essence of what makes sports engaging. Fans need such polarizing figures who stir emotions, create drama, and keep the narrative alive both on and off the track.

And Austin Hill is no stranger to controversy. Ever since his suspension earlier in the season at Indianapolis, most of the NASCAR community has seen him in a bad light. The 31-year-old driver made contact with Aric Almirola’s car, sending him into the Turn 4 wall, ending Almirola’s race. This right rear hook move wasn’t appreciated by NASCAR, and he was penalized five laps for rough driving during the race. And this cost him his playoff points as well.

Fast forward to Talladega, and the RCR driver finds himself in the spotlight again. He may have secured his fourth one of the season by leading a race-high 48 laps that propelled RCR into the owners’ championship battle, but his gesture was marred by controversy. Hill was seen flipping off fans who had directed the same gesture at him. NASCAR reviewed the incident and determined that no penalties were warranted, allowing him to celebrate his triumph without further repercussions.

And it is important to note that the No. 21 driver was flipping off someone in the crowd who started the flip-off battle, and it wasn’t meant for the rest of the grandstand. However, these analysts believe that it is important to have villainous figures because it is what drives the sport and amplifies the fan culture.

And Spider couldn’t help but chip in, saying, “That’s my issue with it. Moonhead and Large brings up Denny Hamlin. Denny is different in my opinion because Denny leans into it. The t-shirt would have already been printed. He would when he said, ‘I beat your favorite driver or whatever.’ Like I feel like that was on sale like hours later. So yeah, I feel like Austin Hill is a little bit different in the sense where he’ll do similar stuff on the track or maybe even more egregious stuff…in the sense of like being a heel, but then when you put a mic in front of his face, I feel like he’s strictly business.”

And maybe this comes with experience. Hill’s victory may be celebrated, but not everyone was okay with his post-race behavior.

Jimmy Spencer was very vocal about Hill’s actions and demanded some sort of penalty for the 31-year-old driver. He said, “I never done that in my life. That’s a stupid son of a b—-. Oh my god! He’ll never make it. I don’t give a damn. I don’t care.” And now joining him, Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, couldn’t hold back on the situation.

Freddi Kraft sounds off

Hill’s aggressive racing style and volatile reactions are drawing eyeballs. And Freddie, who has known the RCR driver for a while now, is sending warnings across. He sheds light on how this may impact Hill’s rise to the Cup Series.

Speaking on this week’s Door Bumper Clear podcast, he said, “I’ve known this kid a long time. I like him a lot. It’s something that I hope he can get it back on the rails because this is not gonna fly in the Cup Series. He’s not gonna be winning anywhere near this often in the Cup Series, I don’t think. He’s inevitably going to get in one of those RCR cars I would assume. But it’s just s—- like this you can’t have happen.”

But as things stand, NASCAR hasn’t penalized Hill for his behavior, and the RCR Driver moves forward and focuses on the final two races of the 2025 season. Talladega was his fourth win of the season and third on a super Speedway. With that momentum on his side, he cannot be ignored for this weekend’s Martinsville race.