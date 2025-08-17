Richard Childress Defends Grandson Austin Dillon Against ‘Nepotism’ Charges With Bold Verdict

Richard Childress has built a NASCAR empire, but handing the reins of his No. 3 car to grandson Austin Dillon sparked endless debates. Dillon made his Cup Series debut on October 9, 2011, at Kansas Speedway, finishing 26th in the No. 98 Chevrolet for a part-time ride that hinted at bigger things ahead. Yet, from day one, Dillon faced the harsh spotlight of being labeled a “nepo kid,” with critics questioning if family ties trumped talent in a sport where the blame game runs as hot as the engines. And his grandfather has chosen to answer it openly.

This scrutiny isn’t unique to Dillon; NASCAR history is littered with drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., who similarly weathered nepotism jabs as the son of a legend but silenced doubters with 26 Cup wins and two Daytona 500 triumphs. Dillon’s own path echoed that resilience, especially after his 2024 Richmond victory turned controversial when he wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap, keeping the win but losing playoff eligibility to a NASCAR penalty. Fresh off his clean 2025 Richmond redemption, Dillon reflected, “I really wanted that one. Last year hurt really bad,” underscoring the emotional toll. But it’s Childress’s unfiltered take that cuts through the noise.

Richard Childress says Austin Dillon has earned his way

When pressed on criticism that Austin Dillon shouldn’t drive the No. 3 anymore due to perceived favoritism, Richard Childress didn’t mince words, backing his grandson’s credentials from the ground up. “Austin has earned his way from the time we put him into the bandolier car. I said, ‘you guys have got to earn your way.’ He went out and won a truck championship and went out in one of the Xfinity Championships,” Childress stated, highlighting Dillon’s 2011 Truck Series title with two wins and the 2013 Xfinity crown.

This defense stems from Dillon’s grassroots climb, starting in Bandolero cars at age 7, where he notched many feature wins before stepping into trucks at 18, a journey that mirrors underdogs like Kevin Harvick, who rose through Childress’s system without family ties but faced his own early doubts. Childress acknowledged the inevitable backlash tied to their bloodline but dismissed it as part of the game.

“It’s one race and everything he’s ever driven, from dirt on up, and he’s earned his way. You know, they’re going to give you criticism because he is my grandson. But we take it, you know; it’s just the way life is,” he added, pointing to Dillon’s six Cup wins, including the 2018 Daytona 500, where he led the final lap to victory. This stance recalls the 2014 season when Dillon, as a rookie, posted three top-10s despite the pressure, proving his mettle in a car once driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr., whose shadow loomed large but didn’t define the young driver’s independent successes.

Wrapping up his verdict, Childress emphasized Dillon’s overall record to shut down doubters. “Well, I think he’s won 20-some NASCAR races. So, I mean, probably maybe pushing 30. I don’t know the number, but he’s winning his shares,” he said, accurately noting Dillon’s 22 combined national series victories by 2025, a tally that includes nine Xfinity triumphs like the 2015 Daytona win.

This bold support isn’t just grandfatherly pride; it’s rooted in Dillon’s consistent top-15 finishes in points from 2017 to 2020, a period when he outran expectations and built a case that talent, not nepotism, keeps him in the seat. While Childress’s words affirm Dillon’s place, the driver’s recent triumph came with a surprising personal revelation. That hidden challenge adds another layer to his gritty performance at Richmond.

Dillon’s broken rib bombshell

Austin Dillon’s commanding run at Richmond wasn’t just about speed; it was a test of endurance amid pain. After crossing the line 2.471 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman, Dillon shared, “I’m actually racing with a broken rib right now for the last two weeks, and man, that was awesome.” This admission came in Victory Lane, where he explained the injury stemmed from a fall off a ladder, yet he powered through, leading 107 laps in a display that marked the No. 3 car’s first 100-lap lead since Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500.

The broken rib didn’t derail Dillon’s momentum leading into Richmond. He notched top-15 finishes in Cup races at Iowa and Watkins Glen, plus competitive Xfinity runs at Iowa. “Man, that feels good. I was thrown down a lot this week. Didn’t feel great,” Dillon noted, crediting divine timing for the win that vaulted him into the playoffs. His ability to outduel Ryan Blaney over the final 100 laps while managing discomfort shows the mental toughness required at this level, turning what could have been a setback into fuel for victory.

This revelation underscores Dillon’s commitment, especially as he celebrated with family. “This is so special. Every one of these means so much to me and my grandfather for all that he’s put up with and believing in me because there’s been a lot of ups and downs,” he said, linking the physical hurdle to broader career battles. With the playoffs secured, Dillon’s story offers a reminder that drivers often battle unseen issues, making each checkered flag a deeper achievement.