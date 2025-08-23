Richard Childress’ Driver Calls Out Dale Jr. & Co. Over Shattered Chevy Trust: “They Don’t Help Us”

Austin Hill’s name sparks strong opinions across the NASCAR community. Whether it’s feuds with teammates, high-profile wrecks, or moments of pure hypocrisy. The RCR driver has triggered two major incidents in his last two races in the Xfinity Series. Watkins Glen has long been one of the most unforgiving stops on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Its high-speed straights bleed into technical corners that reward precision but punish missteps with little margin for recovery.

This year’s Mission 200 carried an added layer of tension for Austin Hill, who was making his return to competition after a one-race suspension stemming from his clash with Aric Almirola at Indianapolis. The spotlight was already on him before the green flag dropped. Hill struggled with the demands of The Glen between raw pace and handling stability. For Hill, the absence of cooperation from rivals, particularly the JR Motorsports camp, became a deciding factor in how his night unraveled.

Austin Hill’s lonely struggle ends in chaos at The Glen

Hill, while speaking to Matt Weaver after the race, framed his night not just in terms of the accident but in the dynamics that shaped it. The JR Motorsports cars refused to work with him, leaving him exposed in a pack where Toyota and Ford drivers were more willing to find drafting partners. “I feel like it was probably more normal than how it always is. We never have the JRM cars help us. It doesn’t matter if they’re Chevy alliance or not. They don’t help us at all. They would rarely work with the Toyota or forward than us, so we already know that our backs are against the wall when it comes to the JRM cars. The Toyota definitely doesn’t work with us. The Fords actually probably work with us the best. And then there are some outliers, like with the Chevy camp that works with us.” Hill said.

Without reliable Chevrolet allies beyond a few scattered exceptions, every late-race run carried heightened risk. The sense of isolation was magnified in the closing laps, when the lack of support left him vulnerable to being shuffled out of line, forcing him into positions where mistakes became more likely. The breaking point came with just under ten laps remaining. Charging down the Carousel in a duel with Michael McDowell, Hill’s aggressive outside attempt collapsed into disaster. McDowell was hooked into the guardrail and spun helplessly back across traffic, igniting a chain-reaction crash that swallowed sixteen cars and blocked the racing surface.

NASCAR was forced to halt the race under a lengthy red flag as safety crews cleared mangled machines from one of the most dangerous wrecks the Glen has seen in years. While officials would later rule the incident a racing matter with no additional penalties, the crash altered the complexion of the event and cast a sharper light on Hill’s precarious position in the field. “So as soon as I saw that restart go down the way it did and the 70 popped out, I got shocked out and the eight was behind me. I knew I was probably a sitting duck, even if I had gone and blocked that run that was coming off of two. He probably would have faked back up, and I would have probably gotten stuck middle. So. Yeah, when you have you know three or four JRM cars up there like that, I mean, it’s all you can do to keep them behind you, so it just didn’t work out for us,” he added.

He still clawed out a fourth-place finish, but the wreck and its consequences underscored the deeper challenge: in a series where drafting help and trust often determine survival, Hill is fighting from behind. His return from suspension put him back in the car, but Watkins Glen proved that being cleared to race is not the same as being welcomed back into the fold.

Hamlin dissects Hill’s blind spot error at Watkins Glen

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin delivered a peer-level critique of Austin Hill’s split-second decision at Watkins Glen, one that triggered one of the biggest wrecks the track has seen. Hamlin emphasized that Hill had the opportunity to step off the gas exiting Turn 5 and chose not to. That hesitation, Hamlin argued, wasn’t just risky; it ignored the track’s invisible blackout zone where spotters lose positional awareness. “I mean, I think he covered it well. He could have lifted. He probably should have lifted. But he didn’t. He’s just not going to get the benefit of the doubt from the general public, but I am like, ‘OK, let me just think about this in an unbiased way,’ and I feel like I’m unbiased on Austin Hill. But even here he was there, he was outside. But here’s what he didn’t take into account is that that is a part of the racetrack where the spotters have no idea where you’re at,” Hamlin said.

In that space, drivers cannot rely on radio warnings or visibility of nearby cars; there simply isn’t any communication to bridge the shadows. That flaw in situational awareness is not something a driver should gamble on. In his analysis, Hamlin focused on the geometry and psychology of the move rather than characterizing intent. Wearing the lens of someone who’s sat in the same cockpit, he noted the critical moment Hill elected to make contact rather than retreat, and how McDowell had virtually no chance to respond.

“So, thinking that Michael McDowell is going to know that you’re there at that portion of the track, there’s no chance. No chance of that. He’s supposed to go to the right quicker. So they both swung out, but Austin got the run on the outside. There’s a wall here. What the 11 should have done is hedged more towards getting, got to get back on the track sooner than later,” Denny Hamlin added.

Hamlin framed it as a mistake in timing, pushing into a zone where control and coordination evaporate fast. He viewed it not as malicious, but as a tactical misstep. The result was catastrophic: McDowell was catapulted into the barrier, triggering a 16-car pileup and a 45-minute red-flag stoppage. On a road course that combines high-speed aggression with strict technical constraints, Hamlin’s perspective highlighted the razor-thin line separating boldness from recklessness. The wreck wasn’t the product of bad faith, he suggested, but of misjudging when a move becomes too costly. In his assessment, Hill’s replay that night may have shown effort and grit, but in the unforgiving computation of racing, it was just late and visible from nowhere.