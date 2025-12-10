Richard Childress Echoes Heather Gibbs’ ‘Gun to the Head’ Claims as He Exposes NASCAR’s Charter Negotiations

A few weeks ago, Richard Childress unexpectedly became part of the NASCAR lawsuit. An unpleasant and distasteful string of messages between NASCAR executives got out, revealing hidden contempt for team owners and fans, especially Childress. Following that incident, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports fixed Childress as a key witness for the NASCAR trial. And the result, as expected, has been jaw-dropping, with Childress’s important claims.

NASCAR trial further axes the sport’s standing

“👉Richard Childress says teams were attempting to negotiate for a better deal when Steve Phelps called to say they had to sign or they’d lose their charters. 🗨️”I would not have signed the charters if I financially didn’t have to. We’re a blue-collar organization, and we do what we’ve got to do.” 👉 Childress confirms Richard Childress Racing is losing money with its NASCAR Cup Series program,” journalist Joseph Srigley updated on X.

Richard Childress has participated in NASCAR for 6 decades. The sport was founded in 1948 by the Florida-based France family, with whom Childress nurtures a long-time bond. Childress founded his own team in 1969, after which it went on to host legendary drivers like Dale Earnhardt and clinched 6 Cup Series championships. However, the current state of affairs is dire both for Childress’s team and ofr his relationship with the Frances. Childress’s NASCAR trial testimony for the charter deal echoes Heather Gibbs’ claims of feeling a “gun to the head.”

“👉Asked if Charters provide teams with long-term equity, Childress says teams were worth ten cents on the dollar before, but the long-term equity is nothing compared to what it would be with permanent charters. 👉Childress testifies that both his engine company (ECR Engines) and his military company are profitable, but says “that money should be going into my pocket,” Joseph Srigley continued.

With a cloud of uncertainty hanging over his team, Richard Childress expressed his dissatisfaction with NASCAR’s charter model. During the NASCAR trial, he insisted that NASCAR attorney Christopher Yates read sentences in which he explained the charters needed to be permanent. He said he added those sentences to a declaration that had been given to him to sign. Childress only signed the deal because he realized that there was no other option.

While Richard Childress added fuel to the fire of the NASCAR trial, he remained mum on a more personal ordeal.

Awaiting the wrath of his response

In late November, a few text messages whipped up a storm in NASCAR. They were between NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps and Chief Media & Revenue Officer Brian Herbst. Both used graphic terms to describe Richard Childress, calling him an ‘idiot’, a ‘dinosaur’, and ‘a total a–clown’ among others. Phelps notably called Childress ‘a stupid redneck’ who needs ‘to be flogged.’ In response, Childress’s team issued a stern warning that it may file a defamation lawsuit.

No update is available for this, however. In court, Steve Phelps was asked if he showed NASCAR team owners respect in messages. He said that the answer was ‘by and large yes’. He also added that he was ‘not proud of’ the Childress comments and had apologized. Richard Childress, in his part, is yet to comment on the entire fiasco.

“Richard Childress has concluded his testimony. Afterwards, outside the courthouse, when I asked if he had anything to say regarding what Steve Phelps said about him in unearthed text messages, Childress declined comment,” Jordan Bianchi wrote on X.

Clearly, the veteran team owner’s appearance in court has significantly dramatized the lawsuit. Let’s wait and see what further information unravels in the future.