Richard Childress’ Employee Publicly Concedes Blame Behind Failed Sonoma Gamble

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing car finished the race in P34 today. On paper, it might look like yet another weekend gone wrong. But the No. 33 car was fast enough to be in the top 10 all weekend. One choice ruined it. Crew chief Andy Street took all the blame over the radio. He made a fuel-saving pit-stop gamble that failed. This mistake cost Austin Hill a top-15 finish at Sonoma Raceway.

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“I know this sucks. I took a huge gamble here, and it didn’t pay off. I hate it for everyone,” Street, RCR’s crew chief for the No. 33 team, apologized to Hill over the radio.

But he was quickly joined by spotter Derek Kneeland, who tried to keep the morale high within the team.

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“Yeah, this blows. But, I mean, we’re all in it together, and next week’s a new week. So it is what it is.”

So, where did this originate from? For starters, Austin Hill was already moving into the weekend with some bad experiences in his previous outings from the Cup Series. A series of last-place finishes had been staining his Cup resume with RCR.

Moreover, he committed a massive blunder at San Diego, earning himself and the team a lot of blowback. During the recent street race, Hill made contact with Connor Zilisch. The incident ended both Zilisch’s and SVG’s races in one shot. Coming into Sonoma, Hill desperately needed a clean race. He qualified 12th and ran inside the top 10 for most of the day, setting himself up for perfect redemption.

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Sonoma’s track layout demands fuel conservation, and RCR’s strategy seemed track-appropriate on paper, but the execution failed.

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The team tried to gamble with the pit stops and wanted him to go for a longer run on old tires compared to other drivers. Hill’s last pit stop came on lap 62, after which he tried to fight the tire falloff in hopes of landing himself a better pit window. While he did get a momentary advantage, the strategy immediately began to fall apart when other drivers attacked him on fresher tires.

As the laps continued forward, Hill rapidly dropped out of the top 15, eventually ending his race in P34. The team’s strategy to stay out and create enough of a gap with the competition failed spectacularly at Sonoma today. When the media tried to contact Hill about the same, he refused to issue any statement.

According to LASTCARonBROCK, “ I attempted to speak with Austin Hill , who was in the top 10 late before he dropped off the lead lap, but declined comment by the team.”

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RCR banked on Hill trying to run away while others pitted for new tires, but unfortunately, they did not anticipate how much slower he would become as the laps went by. As a result, it extended Hill’s winless streak and raises questions about RCR’s pit-strategy consistency.

What really happened with RCR and Austin Hill?

According to the statements released by RCR PR, Austin Hill’s team was running a fuel-saving strategy.

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“We played a fuel strategy that had us saving with 40 laps to go, so we just managed what we could without losing a ton of time to the fresher tires before pitting with eight laps to go. After qualifying 12th, I felt like our car had top-15, top-20 speed,” Hill finally confessed.

Hill explained that his old tires made it impossible to keep the car stable under braking. He revealed that his car was sliding, and his front and rear would immediately snap out of place. He had no grip left to fight off the passing cars.

So it looks like the team was trying to save up and push in the final few laps to give Hill a better chance at catching up to the other drivers who had overtaken him on fresher tires. It was a brave call, but ultimately, it did not pay well. However, the outing at Sonoma and even San Diego proves that Hill has enough speed to go up against the best and manage on his own.