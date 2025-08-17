Richard Childress’ 5-Words Slip Up Raises Suspicion a Year After Pleading Himself Innocent

Last summer at Richmond, Austin Dillon shocked the NASCAR world with a stunning win. Austin Dillon muscled his way to victory in the Cook Out 400, but NASCAR did not let him enjoy it for long. Dillon’s last-lap move shoved Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin out of the way. NASCAR called it too aggressive, and while Dillon kept the win, his playoff berth was stripped away. That left Richard Childress, team owner and Dillon’s grandfather, in defense mode.

Childress stood tall in front of cameras and microphones, saying NASCAR’s penalties were unfair. His team lost points, money, and credibility, but he refused to back down. “We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal,” RCR said in a statement. Childress himself later admitted on Dale Jr.’s show that Richmond cost his team over $3 million. However, for Childress, it wasn’t just about the money; it was about legacy, pride, and defending his driver.

Fast forward to this year. Dillon rolled back into Richmond with the weight of that controversy still heavy in the air. But this time, he didn’t need a bump-and-run. He dominated, leading over 100 laps and locking himself into the playoffs. The win should have been nothing but redemption. But as the checkered flag fell and the radio chatter lit up, a five-word slip from Childress reopened old wounds.

Richard Childress goes far in Richmond celebrations!

Austin Dillon came into Richmond with doubts hanging over him. With just two races left in the regular season, he needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs. He was 28th in points, facing a season that looked lost. But when the green flag waved, Dillon drove like a man determined to rewrite his story.

He led 107 laps and won in a clean yet dominant fashion. He led 107 laps, something the No. 3 hadn’t done since Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Daytona 500 victory. This wasn’t luck. It was pure speed, smart strategy, and resilience.

But then came the post-race radio chat between Richard Childress and Austin Dillon, which lit up social media. “We f—-ng did it! Great job!” shouted Childress. Dillon fired back, “Let’s goooo, baby! WHO IS YOUR DADDY??” But it was Childress’ next words that changed the mood.

“Woo! Great job! Great call, Richard (Boswell)! You did it the right way this year, buddy! You did it the way you were supposed to do it last year.” Those words spread fast as fans recalled how Childress had defended his driver after last year’s incident.

Now, his slip made it look like the sanctioning body might have been right all along. However, Childress has now moved on. In a post-race interview, he said, “I was not happy with the way things went down and the way things were called on us last year… but that’s history.” Meanwhile, for Dillon, it meant more than a trophy.

Last year’s punishment had knocked him out of playoff contention and back to 31st in points. The financial and reputational hit was massive. Now, at 28th in points entering Richmond, Dillon has turned the tables. The victory launched him into the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

“Man, that feels good. Got to thank the good Lord above. I really wanted that one. Last year hurt really bad, just going through the whole process of it. But this one feel so sweet. Man, I love Richmond. I’m so excited to get my wife and kids here to celebrate with us. Man, it’s so sweet. This is so special. Every one of these means so much to me and my grandfather for all that he’s put up and believing in me…,” said Dillon.

This victory was sweeter for him as it came at a time when he was struggling with a broken rib. During the post-race interview, Dillon revealed, “I’m actually racing with a broken rib right now for the last two weeks. Man, that was awesome.” Meanwhile, the Cook Out 400 itself was full of drama.

Ryan Preece led early, but tire falloff reshaped the field. Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace traded leads, but no one could hold up against the tire wear. Some pit road mistakes and penalties reshaped the field. However, some drivers had a great run as Team Penske drivers put up a show.

Joey Logano, starting from dead last, finished in the top 5 along with teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric. Alex Bowman came home second but was left on the playoff bubble because of Dillon’s win. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin filled out the top ten. Additionally, it was a great day for William Byron as well, as he clinched the regular season championship by 68 points against Chase Elliott.

Broadcaster cuts short Childress’ post-race interview!

It was an odd ending to a powerful night. NBC Sports interviewed Richard Childress after Dillon’s victory, but the broadcast did not let him finish. Childress praised his team and called the race “great racing,” but before he could expand, the network cut to a Daytona promo. “It was a great race as a race fan watching him and Blaney race. That was just great racing and both of them just raced hard,” Childress said.

Then, just as he started to add, “And it’s almost deer season, you got to get your Winchester XP…” but NBC pulled away. The timing raised eyebrows. Fans on social media immediately caught up. The decision felt strange because RCR had just secured a playoff berth, its first since 2023. It was a moment worth celebrating. Whether it was intentional or not is not known, but it still stirred up social media.

Now, the NASCAR caravan moves to Dayton for the final race of the regular season. With two spots left the grab, drivers will fight hard. Alex Bowman, who finished second, has a 60-point advantage over Chris Buescher. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick has a 29-point lead over the Hendrick Motorsports driver. However, drivers like Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch will need to win for a playoff berth. Daytona has been known for being wild, and it might put up a show as well.