Richard Childress’ Forgotten Beginning: A $20 All-American Gamble That Quietly Built NASCAR’s Most Enduring Dynasty

It takes true grit to build something from scratch. And Richard Childress’s story resonates exactly that – a truly inspiring journey from rags to riches. While we focus on Childress’s riches more, like his team’s six NASCAR Cup Series championships and 118 race trophies, there is seldom focus on the rags bit of his story. And by far, it may be the most intriguing part, as Childress had nothing but a few dollars to kickstart his racing career.

How Richard Childress rose from the ashes

“Only in America could a kid with a $20 race car and a dream be here today… Everything you see today and everything started with that old $20 race car,” Richard Childress said in an interview ahead of the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. An excerpt from an earlier interview read, “I started with an old $20 race car, taxicab, Bowman Gray Stadium, and Forrest started selling additives in the truck stops.”

In the early 1950s, Richard Childress got to go to Bowman Gray Stadium to watch a race with his stepfather. The racing bug bit him then, when he was just 8 years old. He walked to the short track with his friends and even fetched a job selling peanuts and popcorn, earning up to a dollar a day.

After 9th grade, Childress dropped out of school and continued working with his family. Then, on a bright sunny day in 1963, he bought a 1947 Plymouth cab for $20.

Richard Childress split the cost with a friend. Soon after, they tossed a coin to decide who would drive it. As fate would have it, Childress won that toss, calling the cab purchase the “best investment” he ever made. He raced it at shorter tracks, dreaming of becoming a driver on NASCAR’s top circuit, then called the Grand National Series.

By 1969, his budget had grown beyond $20. He shelled out $400 to buy a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. He took it to Alabama for the inaugural race of the Talladega Superspeedway in 1969. 16 drivers boycotted the race, and Richard Childress counted on the extra money that Bill France Sr. promised every replacement driver. Childress ended up winning $5000 despite finishing in 23rd.

Presently, Richard Childress’s Cup Series team boasts a net worth of around $250 million. We know now what a $20 cab purchase can potentially lead to. And Childress is heading into 2026 with the same ambitious energy.

A promotion for his family

Richard Childress Racing announced the promotion of Mike Dillon to Chief Operating Officer. Dillon, married to team founder, majority owner, and Richard Childress’s daughter, Tina, will now be responsible for the team’s “competition administrative functions.”

The father of RCR driver Austin and former RCR driver Ty has previously taken the roles of vice president of competition, director of team operations, spotter, and even driver with the team.

Mike Dillon was also influential in launching the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team in 1995. He went full-time in 2000 with both Mike Skinner and former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick as the team’s representatives. In his driving career, Dillon finished 35th in his sole Cup Series outing in 1998 for RCR. He managed three top fives and a further 12 top 10 finishes in the O’Reilly Series between 1993 and 2001. He also made three Craftsman Truck Series appearances for RCR in 1997 and 1999.

“RCR has assembled a talented team of professionals to help lead our race team into the future,” Richard Childress wrote recently. “Mike Dillon has already began assembling top talent for RCR and has a track record of success when working with the competition side of our race team.”

Clearly, the 80-year-old team owner is still thinking above and beyond for his team. Harboring the peak of ambitions as he did around 60 years ago, let’s wait and see how Childress’s team performs in 2026.