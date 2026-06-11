Richard Childress & GM Hit Sonoma Hurdle as Ford’s Supercars Team Blocks Driver’s Chevrolet Deal

Grove Racing has blocked Matt Payne’s NASCAR debut. After Shane van Gisbergen’s explosive entry into the NASCAR Cup Series, it seems like NASCAR manufacturers are turning their attention to more international talents. GM in particular has set its eyes on yet another Australian V8 Supercars championship star, Matt Payne.

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At Sonoma this year, GM wanted to give Payne his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing. Although those plans might have to come to an abrupt end after the latest fiasco with his team.

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Grove Racing blocks Matt Payne’s NASCAR ambitions.

Matt Payne has a contract with Grove Racing until the end of the 2027 season. It is a Ford-backed outfit, and naturally, it wants nothing to do with GM’s NASCAR plans. Grove Racing has blocked Payne from any NASCAR start through 2027. They do not have any plans to let him go.

Stephen Grove confirmed in a statement to Speedcafe, “Grove Racing confirms that it did not approve Matt Payne’s request to participate in a NASCAR race for General Motors. Matt is contracted to Grove Racing until the end of the 2027 season, and during that period, he is not permitted to participate in any driving opportunity that conflicts with his contractual obligations to Grove Racing.”

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Moreover, they strictly mentioned their existing relationship with Ford, warning GM to stay away from their drivers with the lure of a one-off NASCAR start. Grove’s concerns also stem from the fact that Matt Payne is still recovering from a broken wrist after getting into a mountain bike accident. Grove cited Payne’s wrist injury as a reason to protect his Supercars season.

The entire situation has turned into a rather ugly face-off between Grove Racing and GM. The team keeps firing shots at GM and their entire operation. They are also questioning GM’s intentions with its own fleet of Supercar drivers, asking them to choose from their own stable rather than trying to poach drivers from Ford’s program.

Matt Payne has been with Grove Racing since 2021 as a part of its junior drivers program. He was able to win the Adelaide 500 race in his rookie season and claim the prestigious Jason Richards Trophy, Peter Brock Trophy, and Adelaide Grand Final last year.

In 2026, he currently sits second in the driver standings despite his wrist injury. It’s no wonder he is one of the most sought-after drivers in the V8 Supercars series currently.

So what does Payne’s camp think about the entire situation?

Matt Payne’s manager rejoices at multiple offers and NASCAR cards on the table.

While his team has essentially ended his dreams of claiming a one-off NASCAR start this year, Payne’s manager is more than happy about the possibility that he might have been awarded to him with GM position.

“When a manufacturer like GM wants to place a driver at a top team like [Richard Childress Racing] in their top tier, this says a lot about how Matthew is regarded and speaks volumes about how they view Supercars,” Patrizi, who is Matt Payne’s manager, said to the media.

Patrizi is a former V8 Supercar driver and is particularly impressed with the growing popularity of the series and its talents in the American stock car racing scene. He applauded Shane van Gisbergen and his performance, giving him credit for the same and encouraging more NASCAR manufacturers to step up and give their drivers a chance.

It will be interesting to see Grove Racing and Ford actively try to mitigate GM from poaching their star driver. Ford may pursue a contract buyout to retain Payne or offer him NASCAR opportunities themselves.