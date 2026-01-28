Richard Childress’ Grandson Admits Costly Bowman Gray Misread Amidst Growing Temperature Scares

Richard Childress‘ grandson, Austin Dillon, entered the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium last year with confidence. Reason? The No. 3 driver is familiar with the quarter-mile oval located just up the road from his North Carolina home. In fact, he’s gone there to Saturday night races all his life just for fun. But despite that lifelong familiarity, when you’ve done something for years, comfort can blur some key details, something that happened with Bowman last year, which he doesn’t wish to repeat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Austin Dillon underestimated the Clash

In a candid admission, Austin Dillon admitted the key error he made last year at the Bowman Gray event during a recent PRN Live interview. Highlighting a critical misunderstanding of track conditions, he said, “The place is a slick little spot there at Bowman Gray. I underestimated the grip level going there last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that the track surface was warmer than they thought, catching his team off guard. “I didn’t know that the track was as worn out as it was, so we kinda missed it on the grip level.”

This oversight comes from his deep history with the venue. He keeps up with Bowman Gray races, often attending as a fan when he’s home on weekends, but he underestimated the temperature’s impact.

Dillon naturally plans to fix this for 2026, directly tying this with the temperature scares from winter storm warnings forecast for Winston-Salem this weekend. With snow expected Saturday night into Sunday’s Clash, including practice and heat races, he stressed urgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You gotta get temperature in your car as fast as possible, heat in the tires.” He added, “I think this year we’ll be more prepared, but when it’s that cold, uh, I think temperature, getting yourself to temperature is gonna be key.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

So although NASCAR has pre-treated the track with salt brine, Dillon pointed out that the colder conditions from last year have made the surface even more dangerous. Those slick spots he talks about need the right heat in the tires.

Fox broadcaster Mike Joy also took a jab at the officials over poor management. “I’m about 10 miles from Bowman-Gray Stadium. I-40 has one clear lane open, but no plow blade has scraped ANY of the surface streets… It’s 29 degrees at noon, and more winter weather is expected this week,” he said.

Reports have also emerged on a potential change of plans to accommodate the extreme weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as Austin Dillon eyes his redemption at Bowman Gray Stadium, his grandfather is felicitated with an honor.

Richard Childress gets a prestigious award from America

Richard Childress recently received the 2026 Horatio Alger Award, honoring a lifetime of overcoming adversity from selling peanuts at the same Winston-Salem Bowman Gray track as a child after losing his father at age five.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award celebrates Childress’ rise from sweeping school hallways for lunch money to building Richard Childress Racing into a powerhouse with over 200 NASCAR victories across top series, including six Cup championships and a NASCAR Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

This recognition, shared with past recipients like Rick Hendrick and Jerry Jones, underscores the family dynasty Dillon represents amid cold-weather challenges.

“Richard Childress is an exceptional leader whose integrity, resilience, and commitment to excellence have long distinguished him in the world of motorsports and beyond,” said Marcia G. Taylor, President and CEO, Bennett International Group LLC, who nominated Childress for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with RCR transitioning leadership to Mike Dillon (Austin’s father) as COO, alongside new technical directors, the grandson’s preparation carries generational weight.