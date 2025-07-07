Richard Childress’ Grandson Gets No Mercy From Fans as Viral Rant Backfires in Chicago

This weekend in Chicago, the atmosphere was charged long before the green flag waved. NASCAR confirmed multiple penalties for Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing cars following qualifying. Meanwhile, Richard Childress’ grandson, Austin Dillon, and Carson Hocevar were starting in the top 10! Both of these drivers may not be the best road racers, but their aggression is second to none, and Dillon had a lot to say about Hocevar in Chicago.

Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing has had a challenging 2025 already. Through 18 races, he has accumulated just three Top-10s and sits 26th in the standings with 314 points and an average finish of just over 20th. Known for consistency in past seasons, Dillon has yet to secure a win or pole this year. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar is shining in his sophomore Cup season with Spire Motorsports.

The Spire Motorsports #77 has posted four Top-10s, two Top-5s, and one pole across 18 starts, placing 18th in the standings with 366 points. Hocevar has earned a reputation as a hard-charging talent, adept at aggressive overtakes but teetering on the edge between bold and reckless, with a very recent controversy with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. twice at Nashville and Mexico City. And in Chicago, he seems to have ruffled Dillon’s feathers, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tempers erupted between both the stars in Chicago when Carson Hocevar‘s maneuver at Turn 10 triggered a multi-car wreck. Hocevar spun right around in front of Austin Dillon as the #3 slowed down and bumped into him. This led to a multi-car pileup as Brad Keselowski and Todd Gilliland rammed into the back of a stationary Dillon, ending his race along with Hocevar’s.

AD

Immediately after the crash, Dillon’s radio lit up with one of the most blistering calls of the season, as The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck noted on X, “Austin Dillon on the radio right after wreck: “Carson Hocevar is THE biggest d——- in the entire sport.” “Everybody knows it, buddy.” “He wiped out into 10 and just wiped out half the field.” The incident added a fierce new chapter to Dillon-versus-Hocevar dynamics, adding yet another reckless DNF to the history books.

For the audience lining Chicago’s streets, the collision became narrative gold. They discussed not just the wreck but the radio rant, and tore into Austin Dillon, as they couldn’t hesitate to bring up the double standards.

Reactions pour in as tensions boil over in Chicago

“This coming from Dillon, is almost funny. He has caused so many accidents,” wrote one fan. Despite Dillon’s castigation of Hocevar, history shows he is a stranger to controversial incidents himself. In 2024 at Richmond, Dillon used a bold bump-and-run on Joey Logano and even clipped Denny Hamlin on the final lap, crossing the line controversially. However, he was subsequently stripped of his playoff eligibility and docked 25 points for overaggressive driving. So it’s clear why this fan thinks it’s funny coming from Dillon.

But the seat in Richard Childress Racing also comes with a privilege for Dillon that many refuse to ignore. “No one would even know you if it wasn’t for RC. lol,” wrote another fan. The RCR star has faced persistent accusations of nepotism since entering NASCAR’s top tier, chiefly because he drives the iconic #3 Chevy under the RCR banner owned by his grandfather, Richard Childress. Critics argue his seat was secured not by merit but by family ties. With only four Cup victories across 336 starts, yet retaining his seat while others wait in line, many see Dillon’s career as driven less by wins and more by his lineage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others simplified the sentiment, as one commented, “and austin dillon is one of the worst drivers in the entire sport.” And to make matters worse for Dillon, some supported Hocevar instead, as one wrote, “I like that Hocevar is making enemies. because when he starts winning, it’s going to be fun to watch.” Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has undeniably put him on the radar, though maybe not for fans, but certainly for competitors.

For instance, in Atlanta’s Ambetter Health 400, Hocevar’s late-race surge rattled veterans as Kyle Busch slammed him over team radio, flinging jabs at him and threatening to retaliate if it happened again, while Ryan Blaney confronted him face to face afterward, accusing him of sliding him up the track. All told, he is crafting a polarizing reputation, rife with sparks and spectacles.

As NASCAR veterans circle warily, fans can expect even bigger confrontations as Hocevar locks horns with racing’s established stars. Echoing this sentiment, another fan commented, “Poor Hocevar… when they get back to ovals he’ll have a lot of people that consistently run 25+ mad at him lol… gotta stay fast and up front if you’re him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As tempers flare and reputations are tested, both drivers find themselves at a crossroads of performance and perception. Navigating oval-heavy weeks ahead, Hocevar will need more than speed; he will need poise. Whether rivalry or redemption unfolds, fans can expect the tension between Dillon and Hocevar to shape storylines all season long. Do you think Austin Dillon’s comments were warranted? Let us know in the comments!