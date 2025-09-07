Richard Childress’ Grandson Lashes Out at RCR’s “Piece of Sh*t” Equipment Amidst Fading Playoff Hopes

Picture this: Austin Dillon’s battling in the Enjoy Illinois 300, starting 15th after a qualifying lap of 32.757 seconds at 137.375 mph. Not a bad spot, but not great either, especially when the top nine starters are playoff drivers, with Denny Hamlin on pole. As the race unfolds, Dillon’s No. 3 Chevy starts slipping, dropping from 15th all the way to 27th.

That’s when he let it rip over the team radio, per Jeff Gluck’s post on X: “Quit telling me how to drive! I’m driving a piece of sh*t I can’t do anything with it!” That’s not just frustration, that’s a driver at his wit’s end, pouring out the raw emotion of a playoff run going sideways. Starting mid-pack at Gateway is no death sentence, but it’s a tightrope.

Stuck between 12th and 20th, Dillon’s at risk of getting caught in early traffic or shuffled back in the chaos. Clean air and track position are gold here, and starting 15th means relying on pit strategy or long-run speed to climb.

His team, led by crew chief Richard Boswell, knows the deal: execution has to be flawless to turn a so-so start into points. But when the car’s not responding, and Dillon’s calling it a “piece of shit,” it’s clear the setup’s not clicking. With just a thin cushion above the cutline, every lost spot stings. Dillon’s outburst isn’t just a moment of heat; it’s a sign of how much he’s fighting to keep RCR’s playoff hopes alive in a make-or-break race.