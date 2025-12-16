Richard Childress’ Grandson to Be the ‘First Casualty’ of RCR-Kaulig Racing Divorce, Claims Dale Jr.

The younger grandson of Richard Childress has had a tumultuous career. While Austin Dillon has spent most of his career under Richard Childress Racing’s banner, Ty Dillon has bounced around between teams. But he finally landed in Kaulig Racing in 2024 in what seemed a permanent, long-lasting ride. However, even as he renewed his partnership for a third year, 2026 may throw a fresh challenge at Ty – as Dale Earnhardt Jr. broached Kaulig’s new ventures.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Richard Childress’s grandson is in for a bumpy ride

“Man, is it going to be a frustrating year? I would predict that next year for him will be one of his toughest personally, physically, mentally,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently said on the Dale Jr Download podcast. “He’s racing for Kaulig and they’ve got little to no support in terms of engineering and resources…Chevrolet is not going to be helping them. They’re not driving Dodges in Cup.” Dale Jr. added, “It’ll be a hot mess.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaulig Racing is gearing up for a drastically different season in 2026. The team paused its Xfinity program for good, focusing instead on the newfound partnership with Ram in the Craftsman Truck Series. It will field the new OEM’s five rides, and this may be seen as a sign of Dodge’s long-term plans to move to the Cup Series. That is why Kaulig CEO Chris Rice recently confessed to stepping out of the protective umbrella of Chevrolet and Richard Childress.

Imago @KauligRacing/X

“Ty Dillon is returning to Kaulig. I’m surprised by that because I thought when Kaulig got shut out of the Chevrolet deal, ’cause I thought,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “Ty Dillon was at Kaulig because of RCR and that connection.” He continued, “All right, so RCR is now going to be working with Rick Ware. So, Kaulig is sort of shoved off the Chevrolet ship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of the broken Chevrolet bond may affect Ty Dillon the most. Nevertheless, Richard Childress’s grandson may survive the ordeal – as he displayed remarkable finesse in 2025. Dillon was in the spotlight for the In-Season Tournament, dominating the Bracket Challenge until the last round. He beat veterans like Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and others, until his namesake, Ty Gibbs, beat him for the final $1 million payout.

“He’s bullheaded. He is. When he’s out on the racetrack, he’s bullheaded. He knows when to fight for positions. He don’t lay over often,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As the veteran thinks about NASCAR’s future events, he recently reminisced about a past event as well.

Denying the sport of ‘any’ credit

The NASCAR lawsuit trial reached a settlement earlier this week. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports agreed to NASCAR’s terms, which included returning their charters and also instituting a permanent charter system. But what led to this agreement was more significant – as a pile of evidence denouncing the sport’s executives turned public. And Dale Earnhardt Jr. added his own bit – that NASCAR did not help him revive North Wilkesboro Speedway. The veteran took the help of Speedway Motorsports Inc. owner Marcus Smith while restoring the short track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a lot of stuff about NASCAR in all of this that I don’t know. I don’t know everything about how they run things, and I certainly didn’t know how they felt about some things, and how these text messages have unveiled some things. But I’ll tell you what I do know, is that North Wilkesboro came back because of Marcus Smith,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “NASCAR, you know, they didn’t play any role.”

Evidently, 2026 will be much-awaited for a variety of different reasons. Let’s wait and see what unfolds for Ty Dillon and his colleagues in a revamped sport.