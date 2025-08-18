Richard Childress’ Grandson Vows to Support Kyle Busch as No.8 Eyes Daytona Success

When Kyle Busch shocked the NASCAR world by announcing, “I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina, to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023,” the move was billed as a rebirth. Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, was supposed to carry Richard Childress Racing back to glory. But the reality? It hasn’t exactly gone according to script.

Since joining RCR, his stats have fallen flat compared to the powerhouse days at Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch’s last win came way back in June 2023, and after missing the playoffs entirely in 2024, he’s again flirting with disaster in 2025. The “Rowdy” magic feels more like a fading echo than a rallying cry. Yet, just when it seems the slump may stretch on, there’s a twist coming that can propel him into the playoffs. And it might not be entirely in Kyle Busch’s own hands.

Austin Dillon celebrates, then pivots to help a teammate

Austin Dillon’s Richmond win was everything RCR (and NASCAR in general) needed. Not only did he secure a dominant victory, but he punched his ticket into the Cup Series Playoffs, delivering redemption in style. “Feels amazing,” Dillon said, thanking the “good Lord above for blessing us with a clean race today.” His calm yet emphatic ride underlined his talent, even when expectations are low.

As the celebrations wound down, Dillon was already looking ahead…for someone else. “What we need to do is get the No. 8 car in,” he said, referring to his teammate Kyle Busch’s playoff struggle. Unlike Dillon’s season, where he finally managed a turnaround, Kyle Busch has endured a forgettable 2025 even as the regular season comes to an end. Zero wins, just two top-5 finishes, and sitting 19th in the playoff standings. 148 points below the cutline!

Dillon doesn’t just say he’ll help for the sake of it. In fact, he means it with his whole heart. “I’ll probably be a good wingman next week,” he added, gearing up for Daytona. In NASCAR, teammates can tip the scales. Whether it’s letting a faster car go by, providing a push on restarts, or simply blocking competitors, a good teammate can make all the difference. It’s a strategy Peyton Manning’s teams used in years past. More recently, it was seen with Team Penske’s Logano-Blaney alliance in the 2024 playoffs.

View this post on Instagram

Dillon didn’t stop there. He forecasted teamwork across the playoffs. “And then we’ll go to work,” he said, name-checking Darlington and New Hampshire as tracks where RCR can strike. RCR’s Darlington stats back his optimism: the team has earned 8 wins, 27 top-five, and 50 top-10 finishes. Similarly, at New Hampshire, RCR has 4 wins and 16 top-5 finishes. However, it is worth noting that these wins have come a long time ago.

“So can’t wait to go,” Dillon summed up, with the quiet confidence of a driver who knows momentum is finally on his side. His Richmond triumph wasn’t just a personal breakthrough amidst the hate that he receives. Rather, it signaled a bigger push for RCR, one fueled by loyalty, strategy, and the hope of lifting both cars into playoff contention.

Austin Dillon matches Dale Earnhardt with Richmond repeat

On Saturday night at Richmond, Austin Dillon carved his name next to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt in the record books! Yes, you read that right. Dillon became the first Richard Childress Racing driver since the late, seven-time Cup Series champion to win consecutive Cup races at the 0.75-mile oval. Earnhardt achieved the feat by winning in 1990 and 1991.

Trailing a 37-race drought, that lone fact makes Dillon’s performance even more compelling. He led 107 of the 400 laps and secured a 2.471-second triumph over Alex Bowman. Until then, Dillon had never led more than 35 laps in any of his previous Cup victories. And remember his 2018 Daytona 500 win, where we saw him lead only the final lap?

The win also helps put to rest the hate he receives for being the grandson of team owner Richard Childress. “I could win 50 races, and they’ll say my grandpa gave me the ride,” Dillon said in a post-race press conference. “They’re not wrong. He did. He did a great job putting me in it. Hopefully, I’m paying off on his investment at some point.”

Crew chief Richard Boswell backed Dillon’s unvarnished drive at Richmond. “Anybody that says Austin doesn’t deserve to be at this level, look at the 30 or 40 laps he raced side by side with Ryan Blaney … He raced door to door with a Cup champion. He beat him. … Anybody that says he just can’t do it is not looking at the facts.”

Richmond marked Dillon’s sixth Cup win in 433 starts and his first top-five finish in 25 races this season. He’s now inside the playoff field for the sixth time in 12 seasons. It is a testament not just to his legacy, but to the persistence and fire that keep his name relevant, week after week.

With the playoffs in sight, Dillon has momentum on his side and something even more valuable: confidence. If he carries this form into the postseason, Dillon won’t just be fighting for respect. In fact, he’ll be fighting for wins, and maybe, just maybe, a legitimate championship run.