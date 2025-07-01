Richard Childress’ Grandson Wins Big as Bold Gamble Against Denny Hamlin Pays Off

Ty Dillon clearly had his moment after the race at the Echopark Speedway in Atlanta, when he swiftly moved past the ‘Big One’ crash, which consumed 23 out of the 40 cars. The racer seemed thrilled, as if he had won the race. The reason for his delight was the fact that he overtook the legendary veteran Denny Hamlin, who was paired with him, for the first round of the In-Season Challenge. After the race, Ty Dillon daringly took a jibe at Hamlin fans, saying, “All you Denny fans out there, I just knocked your favorite Driver out.” The Hamlin fans were infuriated by his confidence, with one X user commenting, “Irrelevant driver trying for relevancy.”



What made the joke hurt the sentiments of Hamlin fans? It’s the fact that the line used by Dillon is a signature dialogue used by Hamlin himself. Dillon quoted Hamlin’s line, “I just beat your favorite driver.” Not to forget, Hamlin’s win in Michigan saw him add to his antics, with the #11 Against The World. The JGR driver plays the heel role well. But despite his multiple wins this season, he couldn’t get past Ty Dillon in the In-Season challenge. This banter between Hamlin and Ty Dillon ruffled a few feathers for the fans online, but as far as the two drivers are concerned, they are cool with it.

Now, the Kaulig Racing driver hasn’t had his moment this season in front of the camera. But his hilarious jab did the trick, and as it turns out, he’s added more fans to support him on the weekends thanks to his antics in Atlanta. “I think I have gained a lot of fans from that, which is cool. I even texted him ‘ Hey, man, I am having fun with your fans.’ And he loved it, and he got it. We gotta have more of that in our sport, just more spirit of entertainment and fun,” said Dillon to the Big Plays Sports Network.

Beef talk is one of the most entertaining and thrilling aspects in the sports arena. Even though the danger of hurting personal sentiments looms, it’s undeniable that fans and racers alike love some competitive banter. Despite the anger of his fans, Hamlin seemed to love the exuberant energy of Dillon and encouraged his moment of celebration. “Ty Dillon, he beat me, give him his moment, people,” said Hamlin on the Actions Detrimental podcast. And Dillon did beat him fair and square, escaping the chaos of the wreck fest and advancing to the next round.

Dillon had every right to be delighted with his victorious run, finishing 8th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Because he just overtook a legend who has 57 Cup Series race wins, three Daytona victories, and multiple playoff appearances. “He has done a good job with Denny vs the World that he put on for the last couple of years. So yeah, I want to play into that, you know our team deserves the attention we worked hard, we knock somebody like that, we want to beat their chest a little bit.”

Well, the In-Season drama took out some big names, and even RFK Racing joined this trend with their hilarious social media post. William Byron and Kyle Busch became the target of their social media banters, and fans were all for it.

RFK Racing landing jabs at their rivals

NASCAR themselves have been promoting the entire In-Season challenge with drivers dropping one-liners trying to ignite competitive spirit before the race in Atlanta. Although RFK Racing is yet to put a car in the playoffs, they made the most of their win in celebrating all three drivers, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece, moving onto the next round for the In-Season challenge.

Now we all know that both Keselowski and Kyle Busch have history. “Kyle Busch is an a–,” the RFK Racing driver said during the driver’s introduction in Bristol back in 2010. Well, they were pitted against each other for the $1 million challenge. And with a runner-up finish, Keselowski won the duel, and his social media team dished out a brutal jab against Rowdy. Busch was painted as a girl, and the #6 car in the background with Keselowski hanging up the call.

Next came Chris Buescher and Todd Gilliland’s results, and the pickle boy was reduced to a mug of coffee with a message, “See Ya Pickle Boy.” However, the best one came with Ryan Preece defeating William Byron. Preece’s hand was seen dumping the photos of Sabrina Carpenter and the #24 car in the toilet. That was brutal, but it was fun entertainment for the NASCAR fans.