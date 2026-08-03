Richard Childress’ Grassroots Driver NASCAR Debut Ignites RCR’s Silly Season Talks

Richard Childress Racing is undergoing a major overhaul heading into the 2027 season. Over the years they’ve identified and nurtured talents like Jesse Love and Austin Hill. And it looks like their latest recruit, Carson Brown could land a big opportunity as he’s slated to make his O’Reilly Series debut at Iowa this weekend.

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The 18-year-old driver will drive the No. 32 Distributor Wire & Cable Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing at Iowa. However, veteran reporter Bob Pockrass has linked him to RCR’s plans for 2027.

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As shared by Bob Pockrass on X, “Brown would be the likely driver of an RCR car in the O’Reilly Series if Austin Hill remains in the No. 33 Cup car in 2027.”

Brown, a native of New London, North Carolina, has put together one of the best resumes in grassroots racing this year. As of now, he is leading the ASA STARS National Super Late Model Tour title. In just six outings, he has won four races and finished second twice with Anthony Campi Racing.

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Brown has already achieved victory lane in both ARCA and Trans-Am racing, beyond late models. Additionally, he is also battling for wins in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour with Lee Pulliam Performance.

His Iowa debut will add another milestone. Brown is set to become the youngest driver to take the green flag in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

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“I’ve been fortunate to race with great teams, filled with really smart and driven people, who have prepared me for this moment. The O’Reilly Series is a big step, but it’s the right step and I’m definitely ready for it. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m proud to be doing it with Chevrolet, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Distributor Wire & Cable.” The 18-year-old driver said in a press release.

Brown’s debut might have significant silly season ramifications for Richard Childress Racing beyond this weekend. In 2027, Jesse Love is already scheduled to become a full-time member of the NASCAR Cup Series. At Wood Brothers Racing, he will be driving the No.21 car. As for Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 Cup Series entry for the next season, Austin Hill remains a strong contender.

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Should both promotions materialize, RCR would need to significantly reshape its O’Reilly Series lineup as both cars could be without drivers. Brown has long been viewed as one of the organization’s top developmental prospects.

This debut presents a perfect chance to assess him in comparison to national-series opponents. The Iowa appearance may turn out to be more than a one-time start if he does well. It could become the first step toward a full-time RCR O’Reilly seat in 2027 as the team’s next generation begins to take shape.