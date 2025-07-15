Richard Childress’ Ignored Grandson Gets Fan Redemption After Denny Hamlin’s Viral Gesture

Ty Dillon has long been overshadowed by his brother Austin Dillon. The more prominent grandson of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, Austin’s five Cup Series wins include the 2018 Daytona 500 and have often eclipsed Ty’s quieter career, which consists of a single Xfinity Series victory from 2014 and approximately 94 laps led in 255 Cup starts. In 2025, however, Ty’s fortunes are shifting.

Driving the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. He’s posted a career-best average finish of 22.4 through 20 races. This season’s grit is turning heads, and one moment at Sonoma Raceway has sparked a wave of support. History offers parallels to Ty’s journey. Consider Derrike Cope, who toiled in NASCAR’s lower tiers before stunning the field with a 1990 Daytona 500 win. A breakthrough that redefined his career.

Ty’s not there yet, but his 2025 campaign echoes that underdog spirit. His consistency, three straight top-20 finishes, including a standout at Sonoma, shows promise. The buzz isn’t just about stats. It’s about a moment that’s changed how fans see him. A single, electrifying gesture has everyone talking

On July 13, 2025, at Sonoma Raceway’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, Ty Dillon pulled off a bold move. Trailing Alex Bowman in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge’s third round. Ty executed a last-lap bump-and-run in Turn 11, finishing 17th to Bowman’s 19th and advancing to the tournament’s semifinals. As the checkered flag waved, Denny Hamlin, eliminated earlier in the tournament, drove up to Ty’s car and gave a wave and thumbs-up. A gesture caught on camera and shared widely. Hamlin, with 57 Cup wins and 10th on the all-time wins list, rarely hypes competitors, making his praise a big deal.

The moment was huge for Ty. The No. 32 seed in the 32-driver tournament, who’d already upset Hamlin (No. 1 seed) at Atlanta and Brad Keselowski (No. 17 seed) at Chicago. Hamlin’s gesture, paired with Ty’s clutch performance, flipped the narrative. “I see people giving Ty Dillon a lot of flak… Give him his moment, people. He beat me,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast, showing respect for Ty’s hustle. For a driver often labeled a product of Childress’ nepotism, this was a turning point, proving he’s earning his place.

A Reddit post titled “Hamlin giving Dillon props” exploded with reactions, capturing the NASCAR community’s excitement over Ty’s Sonoma moment and Hamlin’s gesture. Fans are rallying, some revisiting Ty’s past, others cheering his underdog run. Below, reactions show why Richard Childress’ grandson’s redemption arc is resonating.

Fans rally behind Richard Childress’ grandson

“He was Denny’s first ever driver for 23XI.” Ty’s history with 23XI Racing, Hamlin’s team co-owned with Michael Jordan, adds depth to the Sonoma moment. In 2021, Ty ran four Xfinity races for 23XI, helping launch the team’s debut season with a best finish of sixth at Phoenix. This connection explains Hamlin’s genuine support, as their bond goes beyond the Cup Series. It’s a nod to Ty’s role in building a now-playoff-contending team, making Hamlin’s thumbs-up feel personal.

“He went from 32nd on the second to last caution and finished 17th. He is a good driver and I am very happy it’s starting to show.” This fan’s off on the caution position, but right on spirit. Ty was running mid-pack before surging to 17th at Sonoma, outdueling Bowman on the final lap. His 2025 season, with top-20s at Atlanta (8th), Chicago (20th), and Sonoma, shows growth from 2024’s single top-10. It’s reminiscent of Dave Marcis, who quietly racked up top-10s in the 1970s before earning respect as a gritty independent.

“I hope Ty passes Austin in the standings; I don’t know why it would bring me joy, but it definitely would.” Fans are rooting for Ty to outshine Austin, who’s #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet sits 28th in points to Ty’s 31st, trailing by just 11 points after Sonoma. Austin’s five wins, including the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, have long overshadowed Ty’s zero. This echoes when Bobby Labonte surpassed brother Terry in the 1995 Cup standings, a sibling upset fans loved. Ty’s momentum makes this a real possibility.

“I can’t believe I’ve become a Ty Dillon fan. What a comeback arc. As a Harvick fan, I hated the kid, but I’ve absolutely come around on him.” This fan’s shift is striking. Ty’s 2015 Xfinity run-in with Kevin Harvick at Bristol sparked bad blood, with Harvick calling him out for aggressive driving. But Ty’s 2025 run, three consecutive top-20s for the first time, has won skeptics over. It’s like Kurt Busch’s 2015 redemption after early career controversies.

“On Hamlin’s radio coming to the checkered flag, he keyed up and said something along the lines of ‘Oh s—, Ty Dillon got him’ and was happy for him.” It’s a rare moment of camaraderie, like when Jeff Gordon praised Ricky Craven after their 2003 Darlington thriller. For Ty, it’s validation of his skill in a high-stakes moment.

Now, Dillon moves on to the next round, where he takes on John Hunter-Nemechek for a chance to race for a million dollars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. What started as a season just meandering mid-pack has turned into a real shot at glory, and it has come with gutsy driving that fans can’t get enough of. Do you think Ty Dillon can go all the way? Let us know in the comments!