Richard Childress & Johnny Morris Make Patriotic Power Moves Days After Causing NASCAR’s Collapse in Courtroom

NASCAR’s settlement in the antitrust lawsuit marked the end of one of the biggest arguments in recent history. With veteran car owner Richard Childress being a part of the conversation, the lawsuit had escalated, considering his time in the witness box, where he was made to accept a potential deal to sell an ownership stake in his team. Interestingly, this was supposed to be under an NDA.

Ultimately, the teams seemed to be happy with the settlement. Understandably, Childress also sided with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports during the trial, and seemingly, he has been glad with the outcome. And now, the 80-year-old recently made a public appearance, reflecting his patriotism in a long-awaited football game. He was joined by Johnny Morris, one of NASCAR’s biggest sponsors, whose open letter was a key element in bringing NASCAR down to the settlement.

Richard Childress and Bass Pro Shops CEO spotted together

Following the NASCAR season, several sporting events remain, and football is one of them. The long-awaited Army-Navy game recently took place. Apart from the action-filled game, there was another eye-catching moment for the fans as Richard Childress made a surprising appearance with Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris. They were also accompanied by Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

This was a special appearance, considering the value that Morris’ Bass Pro Shops holds in NASCAR. It is a major sponsor for the teams and has added great value to the sport. Being a close friend of Childress, he also gained quite some traction amongst the media, owing to a letter he wrote.

Childress was the subject of racial slurs in the text messages that were publicized before the trial. One of the messages also mentioned that he “needs to be taken out back and flogged.” In the letter that Morris wrote, he expressed the disappointment he felt regarding the racial messages.

“We are extremely upset by the recent disclosure of shockingly offensive and false criticisms of Richard by the Commissioner of NASCAR Steve Phelps. For the Commissioner and his allies, to attack one of the pillars of the sport is incredibly irresponsible and a disservice to everyone involved in NASCAR and its partners, sponsors and fans.”

Childress was also made to admit that he was in talks to sell an ownership stake in his team. However, he claimed that this was under an NDA, which was seemingly leaked. The letter from Morris, along with this leak, was two major hits on the sport’s side of the hearing. These were understood to be some of the biggest reasons for NASCAR’s decision of a settlement.

What does the NASCAR settlement say about permanent charters?

The antitrust lawsuit was primarily focused on the 2025 Charter Agreement. Teams claimed that the media share wasn’t enough for teams to operate their cars throughout the season, and asked for permanent charters. However, this would have meant that NASCAR would lose the control it had over the charters, and understandably, the sport did not agree to it.

However, with the increasing tension within the courtroom during the trial, an undisclosed settlement was made between NASCAR and the plaintiffs (Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan‘s co-owned 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports).

While most details of this settlement were kept confidential, it was revealed that the charters would be made “evergreen.” Simply meaning, permanent, and the teams could keep their current charters indefinitely.

This was a major victory for the teams and veteran owners like Richard Childress, not just giving them more financial stability, but also security for the upcoming seasons.

The reunion between Richard Childress and Johnny Morris is more than just two old friends hanging out. It represents the strong victory that the teams had, with the support of the sponsors, over NASCAR.