Richard Childress & Kyle Busch Could Make Unexpected NASCAR Move Amid Looming Austin Hill Suspension

The NASCAR rumor mill is buzzing, and this time, it’s serious. Tensions flared at Indianapolis after Austin Hill’s controversial crash with Aric Almirola. As pit road boiled with emotion, Richard Childress stood nearby, visibly concerned. Just hours earlier, Childress and Kyle Busch had celebrated a contract extension. Now, Hill’s potential suspension could prompt the team to reshuffle its lineup. What looked like a quiet weekend has turned into a storm of speculation and opportunity.

What happens next could shake more than just the Xfinity garage. With Kyle Busch’s star power and Austin Dillon’s long-standing ties to RCR, the team’s internal balance may face unexpected pressure. As NASCAR deliberates on potential penalties, Richard Childress Racing could be forced into decisions that reshape its future.

One crash, big consequences: RCR’s playoff picture blurs

The current storm surrounding Richard Childress Racing centers largely on Austin Hill’s controversial incident at the Indianapolis Xfinity Series race, where his aggressive maneuver led to a severe crash involving Aric Almirola. Almirola described it as a “vicious” hit that was “uncalled for.” “He obviously lost his mind right there,” Almirola said of Hill after exiting the infield care center. “That was really bad judgment, in my opinion.” This blunt expression reflects not just personal pain but broader concerns about the intensity of contact racing and driver safety protocols in NASCAR.

Richard Childress, however, took a firm stance defending Hill, underscoring his belief in the character and resilience of his team. When pressed if Hill should face a suspension, Childress was unequivocal: “Hell, no.” Childress said. “They didn’t do a damn thing to the No. 2 car (Austin Cindric). He wrecked Ty (Dillon) and admitted to it, drove him in the right rear, and wrecked him at COTA. It’s who you are. We’re a blue-collar team. They give us trouble all the time.” Childress’s frustration reflected more than just loyalty: it raised issues of inconsistent stewardship in NASCAR penalty decisions, invoking recent Cup Series events for contrast.

Austin Hill is having an impressive 2025 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, ranking 5th in points with 3 wins and 12 top 10 finishes in 21 races. He recently achieved his third consecutive win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, marking his ninth drafting-style win, surpassing legends like Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tony Stewart. Hill has also competed part-time in five Cup Series events, earning a ninth-place finish at Chicago. His success is impacting RCR’s plans, particularly as Cup champion Kyle Busch is now under pressure, sitting 14 points out of a playoff spot and facing a winless streak of nearly two years.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared his thoughts on what RCR might do next. He fueled speculation about who could step in if Austin Hill gets suspended. Pockrass wrote on X, “Yes. I was thinking Kyle Busch or Austin Dillon could be among the possibilities if Austin Hill is suspended.”

This shows RCR has backup plans. The team has several experienced drivers. They can step in quickly if needed. Childress’s prior comments about Kyle Busch take on renewed significance in this context. Reflecting on their ongoing partnership, Childress remarked, “Kyle has been great to work with. Everybody had questions going in. I love a driver that doesn’t like to lose. We want to win races. I still think Kyle will win him a championship, and we’re going to have it at RCR.” These words underscore the confidence Childress places in Busch’s competitive fire and suggest that the team sees him as integral to their championship aspirations even when faced with unexpected challenges like a pending suspension.

Almirola, Childress, and Pockrass highlight a crucial moment for RCR, as responses to Hill’s incident could impact the team’s racing strategy and championship efforts. This situation underscores the balance between driver accountability, team loyalty, and strategic talent use within NASCAR’s competitive landscape.

Kyle Busch bares RCR’s main issue

Despite the optimism from leadership, Kyle Busch has been candid about the ongoing challenges that have plagued RCR this season. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Busch detailed the core problem: “It is not due to lack of effort, that’s for damn sure, you know… everybody at RCR… back there at the race shop… they’re working as hard as they can.” His acknowledgment highlights the intense work ethic within the team, from crew members to engineers, all striving to close a persistent speed gap.

Busch pinpointed the critical deficit bluntly: “Balance of the race cars has been pretty good this year. You know… like the driveability feels okay. It’s just the lack of speed.” Although several competitors exhibit superior pace and potential on the track, Busch remains cautiously optimistic about certain circuits, notably road courses where he has historically excelled: “I love Indy… coming to Indy is a lot of fun. I’ve really gotten pretty good here over the years…..I feel pretty good about me here at Indy.”

Supporting Busch’s perspective, data from the 2025 season shows a struggle to consistently challenge for victories. Through 21 races, Busch has managed 14 top-20 finishes, seven top-10s, and two top-five finishes, hovering around 15th in the standings. It’s a drop from past years, but slightly better than 2024, Busch’s worst season since his rookie year.

RCR’s strategic focus now centers on improving qualifying speed, race pace, and seizing critical winning opportunities for playoff positioning. This season’s challenges, along with the potential suspension of Austin Hill, create a complex situation for Richard Childress Racing. The blend of leadership expectations, Busch’s resilience, and the need for quick strategic adjustments highlights RCR’s struggle and determination to regain competitiveness in NASCAR’s elite ranks.