Richard Childress’ Lawsuit Sympathy Wears Out as RCR Hits New Lows With NASCAR Fans

The messages sent against Richard Childress in the charter lawsuit were a major reason for the harsh criticism NASCAR faced at the time. It also helped the teams to have more advantage on their side of the hearing. However, the sympathy for the veteran team owner seems to be falling off for fans as he was put under the radar on social media recently.

Richard Childress Racing comes under the fans’ radar

Since RCR marked its racing debut in the fall of 1969, Childress has led the team to great success. The likes of them and Hendrick Motorsports are some of the oldest teams on the grid, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that they’ve both dominated the field in their years.

Owing to the time they have spent racing in NASCAR, teams like HMS and RCR have managed to build a strong presence in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as well. They’ve had some of the most iconic drivers race for them, yet these teams manage to come under some fans’ radars.

While it cannot be said why exactly, Richard Childress has been losing a morale battle to the fans. In more recent years, there have been some talks of alleged nepotism within the team, including Austin Dillon’s ride at RCR.

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 20: Team owner Richard Childress during qualifying for the GEICO 500 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series race on April 20, 2024 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953240420322

There’s more to this. In the early 2000s, Childress and his entire team were accused of bending the regulations, more specifically, rules related to the engine. It was claimed for a long time that their cars ran in the regulations’ gray area, and hence, their victories weren’t as celebrated.

However, the team is now in shackles. It has been quite a while since RCR has been in championship contention. They are criticized even more now, considering the time Kyle Busch has had with them, struggling to battle within the top. But performance is the last thing the fans care about, as they have other reasons to criticize Richard Childress and other long-running teams.

Fans put top teams under the radar

Social media remains the hotspot for fans to discuss their opinions on certain teams and drivers. As it seems right now, most of them have issues with the three big names: Hendrick, Childress, and Gibbs. These three are some of the oldest team owners in the sport, but through the years, some of their actions have let the fans down. Especially Childress, as a fan explained their dislike towards the team:

“RCR – Many root for Kyle now as an underdog, but separately, RCR consistently embarrasses themselves and Austin is one of the least liked drivers.” Two stones at once. Busch’s performance with the team has let the entire fanbase down, and then there’s the nepotism accusations against Dillon.

When it comes to Hendrick Motorsports, however, their sheer dominance has made supporting them feel like rooting for the establishment in NASCAR. Drawing comparisons from other sports, fans cleared this very simply: “Rooting for Hendrick is like rooting for the Yankees or Dodgers or the Empire in Star Wars.”

Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t very safe from the accusations, either. Back in the day, the team had some of the most promising drivers racing for them, including Bobby Labonte and Joey Logano. However, their exits, because of certain poor performances, seemed unprecedented.

“JGR. This is more a personal level of dislike…Their “holier than thou” attitude, particularly from their heir apparent.”

But Richard Childress seems to be getting the worst of it. The nepotism accusations are far too strong. The fact that Austin Dillon drives the same #3 as Dale Earnhardt did doesn’t seem to fit too well with the fans, either. “I agree with others and will say RCR. Mostly because of the overall poor behavior and nepotism.”

Imago June 14, 2025, Mexico City, Iztacalco, 08400 Ciudad De Mo Xi, USA: AUSTIN DILLON 3 of Welcome, NC gets ready for the Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City, Iztacalco, 08400 Ciudad de Mo xico, CDMX, Mexico. Mexico City USA – ZUMAa161 20250614_aaa_a161_070 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

It is quite apparent that even the best teams do not have the support of all the fans in NASCAR. Sometimes, they seem to be going a little too far: “I came here to make sure RCR was #1” [in the disliked list].

Fans grew more respect for Richard Childress during the lawsuit trial, especially after the racial messages that the former NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps wrote were leaked. However, when it comes to selecting their favorite teams, it seems that the fans have quite a polarizing opinion.