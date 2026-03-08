Richard Childress’ NASCAR Champ Left Heartbroken as Justin Allgaier Pulls off Phoenix Thriller

If you counted Justin Alggair out of the game, then this race may just undo it. For most of the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway, it was Richard Childress’s night. Everyone had their eyes on RCR’s last fall Phoenix race winner to dominate the track once again. However, lady luck had her way. As the young Toyota driver held down the fort at Phoenix this evening, leading more than half of the race, it was Justin Allgaier’s clutch performance that ruined it all for the 21-year-old.

” Oh, just so proud of this team. You know, Andrew Overstreet has done a great job taking over. And he’s been telling me all week, this is our house, and we’re going to go take it. And it wasn’t for lack of adversity. It seems like those are the ones that really are great for us. But really proud of this team, everybody in the (No.)7 team,” the 2024 Xfinity Champion said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Allgaier delivered a dramatic late-race charge to conquer Phoenix Raceway to seal a thrilling victory after an intense final-lap battle. The former champion methodically worked his way forward throughout the race, even rebounding from a costly pit road issue that had dropped him deep in the field earlier in the event.

With the lap winding down, the JR Motorsports driver timed his move perfectly, sweeping around the outside in Turns 1 and 2 to grab the lead with just over 10 laps remaining and never looking back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once in clean air, Allgaier showed why he remains one of the most reliable closers in the NASCAR Auto Parts Series. He gradually stretched the gap over the chasing pack, maintaining a calm half-second cushion in the closing laps as the field behind him scrambled for position.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the checkered flag flew on lap 200, Allgaier had secured his third career Phoenix victory, capping off a masterclass and patient late-race execution.

The win was particularly impressive considering the obstacles he faced earlier in the race. However, for Jesse Love, the night ended with a bittersweet feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RCR driver had been one of the strongest competitors all race long, leading 114 laps and even claiming the stage victory after building a commanding three-second advantage over the field.

“I don’t know,” Love said post-race, looking dejected. “I think the only real misstep we really had was just tightening up there beginning of stage three and kind of put us behind and I don’t know what his entire life was like. But yeah, just frustrated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And although Love bagged some good points over the field, he made it clear that he isn’t here to run second.

“Yeah, if I show up to run second and just collect points, but obviously not why I’m here. And yeah, just beyond frustrated with myself. And yeah, I just, I don’t even know what to say. I’m just upset with myself,” the Californian native added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love repeatedly found himself at the center of the fight for the lead, battling hard against rising star Carson Kvapil and several other contenders as the race entered its decisive final stretch. In the end, Love simply ran out of time to respond once Allgaier surged ahead.

Despite charging hard through the final corners and finishing second, the result was a tough pill to swallow for the young defending champion, who had looked capable of delivering a statement win for the team. However, Love wasn’t the only one who had a bad day at the desert oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Gibbs drivers suffer a terrible fate at the desert oval

Chaos broke out late in the 200-lap race when a violent multi-car crash with just 26 laps remaining swept up several contenders, including three drivers from Joe Gibbs Racing. What had looked like a solid outing quickly unravelled for the Toyota camp, adding another frustrating chapter at the 1-mile desert oval that has often proven unforgiving for the team.

The trouble started when Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones battle for the same strip of asphalt entering Turn 2. Smith made contact with the left rear of Jones’ car, sending the No. 20 Toyota spinning sideways across the track and immediately triggering chaos behind them.

As Jones slid through the corner, he collided with Ryan Seig before bouncing back into the racing line. That left little roof for the cars behind to react, and the spinning machine collected his JGR teammates Taylor Gray and William Sawalich.

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage was particularly painful for Gibbs’ organization, and Sawalich appeared to take the hardest hit with his No.18 machine, suffering heavy damage while Gray was also swept up as drivers scrambled to avoid the spinning cars.

The impact for severe enough that Sawalich was transported to the infield care center for evaluation. Thankfully, the 19-year-old was later checked and released, easing concerns after the frightening crash.

Upfront, the race has already been building toward a tense finish. Sam Mayer and Daytona 500 winner Sheldon Creed had been locked in a battle for the lead while Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil hovered close behind as teams navigated restarts and pit strategies.

But the turn 2 pileup completely changed the complexion of the closing laps, leaving the team scrambling to regroup while the fight for victory intensified after the restart, marking a difficult week for JGR during an already tense week surrounding the legal dispute involving Chris Gabehart.