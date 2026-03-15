Richard Childress’ NASCAR Champion Drops F-Bombs After Costly Pit Lane Mistake

Mostly, it’s on-track blunders like getting into a wreck, hitting the outside wall, or missing a corner that leave drivers fuming on the radio. Those mistakes are part of racing, and fans hear the frustration play out in real time. But during the recent NOAPS race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one of Richard Childress’ championship drivers found himself dropping a string of F-bombs for a completely different reason. The incident in question unfolded not on the track, but on pit road. Here’s what happened.

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Jesse Love’s strong run turned into damage control

“We’re going to have to put our f****** big boy pants on. … We’re not going to talk about it.”

That was the blunt reaction from Jesse Love after a costly pit-road mistake turned a promising day into a recovery mission during the LiUNA! NOAPS race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The trouble unfolded on lap 120 when Love’s team ran into a safety violation on the pit lane. During the stop, a tire rolled away from the pit box, prompting crew chief Danny Stockman to jump over the wall to retrieve it.

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Under NASCAR rules, that move triggered an automatic penalty, forcing the No. 2 car to drop to the rear of the field just as the race was entering a crucial stage. Clearly frustrated but trying to keep the mood light, Love radioed his spotter shortly afterward. “Try to make some friends up there,” he joked to spotter Brandon Benesch while preparing to restart from the back of the pack.

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The penalty was especially painful because Love had been one of the strongest drivers on the track before the incident. The Richard Childress Racing driver qualified seventh and quickly showed race-winning speed. Across multiple runs, he led more than 15 laps during three separate stints at the front of the field.

For much of the event, Love hovered comfortably inside the top five, rarely dropping out of the top ten and looking like a serious contender for the win. Instead, the pit-road mistake forced the young driver into full damage-control mode. From that point forward, the focus shifted from chasing victory to clawing back track position. One lap and one pass at a time.

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Love continues to carry the Richard Childress Racing Banner

Despite the setback in Las Vegas, Jesse Love remains one of the brightest young stars in NOAPS beginning in 2026. Since joining Richard Childress Racing in 2024, Love has quickly established himself as the cornerstone of the organization’s future. His rise within the team has been remarkably fast. I

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n 2024, Love captured Rookie of the Year honors while also scoring his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway. The following year, he took another massive step forward by winning the 2025 series championship at Phoenix Raceway, sealing the title with a dramatic late-race pass on his close friend and rival Connor Zilisch.

The success cemented Love as the centerpiece of Childress’ long-term plans. Late in 2025, the team confirmed he would return to the No. 2 Chevrolet for the entire 2026 campaign with continued backing from Whelen Engineering.

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Team owner Richard Childress has repeatedly spoken about the qualities that convinced him Love could become the next big name under the RCR banner. “From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team,” Childress said.

Beyond the NOAPS ranks, the organization has already begun preparing Love for the next level. The young driver has made part-time starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in RCR’s No. 33 Chevrolet across the 2025 and 2026 seasons as part of a gradual transition toward a full-time opportunity in the premier division.

If his trajectory continues at this pace, moments like the Las Vegas pit-road frustration may soon be remembered as just small bumps along the road to an even bigger NASCAR career.