Richard Childress’ NASCAR Champion Set to Grace Super Bowl in Bold Crossover

Last year in November, Richard Childress did not expect to celebrate. The 80-year-old NASCAR team owner watched as Connor Zilisch dominated the Xfinity Series headlines. The 19-year-old prodigy had won 10 races, and his championship attempt at Phoenix seemed to be on track as well. However, the race turned in favor of Childress’ driver. The impact of that success will reach the 2026 Super Bowl as well!

Richard Childress’ young star gears up for glamor

“Defending NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion @JesseLoveJr1 will be starring in @Samsara’s Super Bowl LX commercial, promoting the brand’s new personalized safety coach for professional drivers. Love will serve as the first avatar for ‘Samsara Coach’,” journalist Joseph Srigley wrote on X.

With a fresh NASCAR championship behind him, the sky seems to be the limit for Jesse Love. The young star will star in a brand-new advertisement for sponsor Samsara, which will debut during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8. Samsara is in its third season of partnership with Richard Childress Racing and will sponsor Love for multiple races.

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, will be promoting its new Samsara Coach system, a new personalized safety coach for professional drivers. For this, they will take the help of Richard Childress‘s champion. The premise of the advertisement is that “even champions need a coach.”

The commercial connects elite motorsports and frontline operations. These are environments where performance depends on real-time feedback, situational awareness, and preparation rather than hindsight. Jesse Love interacts with a digital coach, showing people that even NASCAR’s cream relies on continuous guidance in high-pressure moments.

“Jesse represents an environment where feedback is constant, decisions are made in real time, and performance is built through preparation rather than hindsight,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “That’s exactly the reality our customers operate in. We built Samsara Coach to deliver guidance that is timely, contextual, and helps keep drivers safe in high-stakes environments.”

With a snazzy commercial deal at the Super Bowl, Jesse Love’s career is taking off. At the same time, however, Love is recovering from an ordeal.

A mishap before the season

In January, Jesse Love was already on the racetrack. He participated in the Chili Bowl Nationals, wheeling a car prepared by Hendrick Motorsports. However, the A-Main Prelim race turned haywire for him. He made contact with Gio Scelzi across the finish line, and Love went for a wild ride as his car flipped multiple times.

Although his plans extended to the B-Main grid, he could not make the grid with a severely damaged car. Richard Childress’s star was instead taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Thankfully, he posted a relieving message for his fans on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out, I’m okay. Had the rowdies up on their feet Friday night and crashed at the line. My body is gonna recover. I’m just more upset than anything now. Grateful for the opportunity with Blake & hopefully I can stay more current this year on the dirt.”

So, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity champion is having an eventful year ahead of his main season. Jesse Love will come back to form in Daytona on February 14th – let’s see how he performs.