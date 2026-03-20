Richard Childress’ Petty Swipe at NASCAR Earns Denny Hamlin’s Approval Amidst Heartfelt ‘Friendship’ Tribute

On December 10, 2025, the CEO of Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris shook the entire NASCAR top brass with his determined criticism. When he found out that his dear friend was insulted by NASCAR, he made sure to give them an earful about the grave misconduct they had shown towards an important member of the NASCAR community.

“The fact is Richard Childress has done as much to build and promote NASCAR as anyone in the history of the sport!” He was furious about his reply to Steve Phelps’ controversial remarks about Richard Childress. And through his handwritten letter to NASCAR penning his thoughts, he made it clear that his loyalties lay with Richard Childress.

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Now, his handwritten letter and his heartfelt words stand proud in the Richard Childress Racing museum. They are a testament to the friendship and the bond between Childress and Johnny Morris. RCR recently released a video of Childress inaugurating the memento dedicated to Morris.

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Phelps’ texts that came out during the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR were brutally rude towards Childress. At one point, he insulted him openly in the texts, claiming,

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“He’s not smart, is a dinosaur, and is a malcontent. He’s worth a couple hundred million dollars—every dollar associated with NASCAR in some fashion. Total a**-clown.”

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While NASCAR and the two teams eventually came to an agreement, Childress had suggested that he would take legal action against Steve Phelps. For now, there is no update regarding the same. But Childress wants NASCAR to know that he hasn’t forgotten it at all.

It is his way of showing NASCAR what true loyalty looks like. And the fans are loving it. Not only that, but even the other members of the sport can’t help but be in awe of their friendship. His actions have sparked a wave of appreciation towards Childress and Morris.

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Denny Hamlin approves of RCR’s show of loyalty

Denny Hamlin‘s immediate reaction to the post perfectly encapsulates a fan’s feelings. “Wow… well done, Richard.” He also reposted the same on his official social media handle on X. As someone who was directly involved in the lawsuit, Hamlin recognizes the need for loyalty.

Without his friend and supporter Michael Jordan’s efforts, Hamlin might not have won the lonely battle against NASCAR and the France family last year. So there was no way that the No. 11 driver would let it go unnoticed. He was joined in by another former Cup driver, Rick Mast: “Very fitting.”

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The fans understood that Childress and Morris were sending a message to NASCAR about disrespecting the conservationist community. One of them aptly mentions, “Rednecks 1, NASCAR 0.” They were unable to hold back their awe at Morris for his words.

“Loud words came off those pages.” It was no wonder the fans gathered in support of Morris, who is the owner of an $8.9B empire and one of the primary sponsors of Childress’ racing operations. “Johnny Morris is an absolute LEGEND and represents what an owner of a company should be.”

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“I’ve met both of these men. Both are as good as you will find.” Another user would detail their personal experience to emphasize the need for this tribute. With that, Childress and Morris just gave the perfect example of a friendship that is meant to last forever.

The two friends were able to shake NASCAR to its very roots with their determination and mutual respect. Now, the tribute in the RCR museum stands as the documented proof of the lengths they would go to for each other.