NASCAR Rumor: Richard Childress to Cut Ties With Chevy Ending 54 Years of Loyalty – Fans React

In NASCAR, drama doesn’t always unfold on the racetrack; it often brews behind closed office doors as teams push for better cars, stronger alliances, and broader expansion. Richard Childress Racing, a staple in the sport since its first Cup Series entry in the late 1960s, finds itself at the center of recent buzz. From the moment Ram Trucks announced its return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in June 2025, set to kick off in 2026, speculation has swirled about potential moves to the Cup Series.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dodge is no stranger to the NASCAR Cup Series, having last competed in 2012 before stepping away. Teams like Kaulig Racing, now aligned with Ram for its Truck Series comeback, add layers to these discussions on growth and partnerships. For RCR, which has relied on Chevrolet engines for over five decades, the business side of racing, where profits drive decisions, raises intriguing possibilities. Yet, how could this longstanding relationship face real jeopardy, testing loyalties built over generations?

The whispers point to Richard Childress Racing potentially ending its Chevrolet partnership to align with Dodge, a move that could redefine its role in NASCAR after more than 50 years of GM loyalty dating back to the late 1960s. This shift stems from RCR’s position as Chevrolet’s secondary team behind Hendrick Motorsports, limiting its shot at dominance and a Cup title since 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Jordan Bianchi from The Athletic explained, “Staying aligned with Chevrolet assures RCR will never rise above being Chevrolet’s No. 2 team, with Hendrick Motorsports cemented in the top spot. A hypothetical jump by RCR to a different manufacturer, however, presents an opportunity to be the top dog.” Such a change would leverage RCR’s ECR Engines shop, one of the few independent operations, to supply power plants for Dodge teams, offering a fresh competitive edge in a sport where manufacturer support can make or break success.

If Chevrolet isn’t the path forward, alternatives like Dodge make sense for RCR, especially with its engine-building capabilities that could anchor a new manufacturer’s entry. Bianchi elaborated on the hesitation, saying, “Whether RCR would actually make the switch from Chevrolet to Dodge is another question. Since RCR first entered Cup back in the late 1960s, it has always fielded General Motors (GM)-branded cars (Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, or Pontiac). Severing these ties would be something team owner Richard Childress, who values loyalty, would not do without great hesitation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the allure of leading Dodge’s potential Cup return, fueled by Ram’s Truck Series momentum, could outweigh tradition, particularly as RCR seeks to elevate drivers like Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch beyond mid-pack finishes. With these developments stirring debate across the NASCAR community on Reddit, attention turns to how supporters are processing the potential shake-up.

AD

Fans weigh in on the speculation

One fan captured the internal tug-of-war at RCR, noting, “Austin wants it; RC doesn’t.” This reflects the generational divide within the team, where Austin Dillon, Richard Childress’s grandson and a driver since 2014, has voiced ambitions for growth amid inconsistent results, including just six Cup wins over a decade. Childress, who built RCR from a single-car operation in 1969 into a multi-series powerhouse, prioritizes stability, but Dillon’s push for innovation echoes broader calls for RCR to adapt in an evolving landscape dominated by top-tier alliances.

Shifting to calls for change, another commenter suggested, “Somebody needs to send Gordon Ramsay to RCR. He’s good at getting old people who have no business running restaurants to hang it up; maybe he could convince RC to finally retire to the farm.” This jab highlights frustrations with RCR’s recent performance, stuck without a championship since Dale Earnhardt‘s era ended in 1994, as newer teams like Trackhouse Racing surge ahead. Fans see Childress, now in his late 70s, as resistant to modernization, drawing parallels to outdated businesses needing fresh leadership to reclaim relevance.

From there, business logic enters the conversation, with a fan observing, “From a business perspective, it makes perfect sense. Be the 3rd-4th tier Chevy org or be the lead Dodge org. RC is still thinking like it’s 1990.” This underscores RCR’s current standing in Chevrolet’s hierarchy, where resources flow primarily to Hendrick, leaving RCR with limited factory backing despite its engine contributions to allies like Kaulig and Trackhouse. Embracing a lead role with a returning manufacturer could boost funding and tech, much like Toyota’s entry in 2007 elevated partnered teams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Building on that, the unique asset of RCR draws attention, as one remarked, “They’re the only team with an engine shop that isn’t in a symbiotic relationship with their manufacturer. If I were Dodge, I’d keep adding zeroes to the check until Pop-pop gave in.” ECR Engines, formed in 2003 through a merger, stands out as independent, powering multiple outfits beyond RCR. This setup positions it ideally for Dodge, which would need a reliable engine supply upon re-entry, similar to how Ford and Toyota integrate with Roush Yates and TRD.

Finally, enthusiasm bubbles up in comments like, “RCR and ALL BLACK DODGE RAAAAMS! That’s a match made in Wayne County heaven right there.” This nods to RCR’s North Carolina roots in Welcome, near Wayne County, and its iconic black schemes from Earnhardt’s No. 3 days. Pairing with Ram’s rugged branding could revive that intimidating aesthetic, appealing to fans nostalgic for dominant eras while aligning with Stellantis’s push for bold, performance-driven identities in racing.