Shaken by Richard Childress’ Sheer Passion Grandson Austin Dillon Makes Emotional Statement

Richard Childress built Richard Childress Racing from the ground up, starting in 1969, turning grit and raw passion into a team that claimed six NASCAR Cup Series championships. At 79, his fire for the sport burns brighter than ever, showing up every weekend despite the physically demanding nature of the sport. Childress’ legacy is defined not just by trophies, but by the relentless drive that still keeps him at the heart of the action. This passion is an example for the next generation, starting with his own grandson, who is mindblown witnessing his unwavering commitment.

Austin Dillon, who has driven the No. 3 car since 2014, steps into those big shoes of the Childress legacy daily. He knows that there will come a time when Childress will have to step down from his duties and let the next generation take over. But seeing the passion with which Childress is operating the team even at 79, that day doesn’t feel close yet, and Dillon recently gave some good examples about the same.

Austin Dillon’s emotional nod to Childress’s drive

In a recent episode of the Stacking Pennies podcast, Austin Dillon got real about how Richard Childress’s unyielding passion shakes him to the core, leading to an emotional reflection on the team owner’s dedication. He explained the family dynamic, saying, “You know, we’ve been going to the department-head meeting, sticking our heads and noodles in, and just listening to the different things that we’re trying to accomplish at the company and things that we can do better and things that are coming to prepare for them. Being a part of those meetings is, I think, really important. And then being there for RC and supporting him with what he might mean.”

This comes from Dillon‘s push to lighten Childress’s load, a move born out of seeing the toll it takes, much like when Childress partnered with Earnhardt Sr. in 1984, grinding through early struggles to build a dynasty that delivered those six titles by 1994. Dillon’s shaken by how Childress, even now, dives into every detail, from new facilities to team decisions.

He added, “You know, he’s just, he’s getting older, and he’s still putting himself in competition in everything that you think of RCR. If he’s even building a building that adds to ET Springs, our new valve spring opening. So like every little part of this big machine that we have over here, it’s just a lot, man. And he’s he wants to be connected to everything.” This passion hit home after Dillon’s 2025 Richmond win, where he led 107 laps, his strongest showing since the 2018 Daytona 500 victory, giving Childress a much-needed boost in a tough year marked by Kyle Busch‘s 82-race winless streak.

Dillon feels the weight because Childress‘s all-in approach inspires yet overwhelms, reminding him of the sacrifices behind RCR’s blue-collar roots. That emotional pull stems from watching Childress refuse to step back, even calling Dillon out on bull riding team choices. It’s why Dillon urges him to relax, knowing the competitor in Childress can’t quit. This mirrors the 2024 Richmond controversy, where NASCAR stripped Dillon’s playoff spot after a last-lap wreck, leaving Childress fuming and vowing to fight, a story that underscores his refusal to let go.

But beyond the never-ending passionate grind, Dillon opened up about what Childress truly regrets the most.

Childress’ sole RCR regret

Austin Dillon didn’t mince words on what haunts his grandfather about handing over RCR. He revealed, “My grandfather’s biggest fear or regret is the time he spent with his family because he has been so committed to RCR and the business that he has put all his focus and effort into it, and we love him for that.” This ties straight to Childress’s lifelong grind, starting as an independent driver before owning the team, often at family cost, something Dillon sees as both admirable and a caution.

Dillon also noted the hesitation in passing the torch. “I think his worry of turning over that position to Ty and me is the sacrifices that he knows he has had to make, and he really does not want us to have that burden, even a little bit. It’s a great thing, but also a time-consuming position.” With Ty bringing outside experience from Germain Racing, the brothers aim to share duties, easing Childress into less hands-on work while keeping the team competitive, evident in recent hires like crew chief Richard Boswell.

No wonder Dillon pushes for balance; Childress’s regret fuels his own drive to honor that legacy without repeating the same mistakes. As RCR eyes playoffs, this family insight shows how passion, while powerful, demands tough choices.