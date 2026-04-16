Richard Childress’ Rebellious Dark Horse Shuts Down Growing Garage Hype to Face Reality

One would think that putting someone like Richard Childress in the bad books would be a detriment to a driver’s career in NASCAR. After all, Childress is one of the most legendary and strongest personalities in the sport. But then Parker Retzlaff’s career tells a different story, especially after his recent run of brilliance with Viking.

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Parker Retzlaff content with Viking Motorsports progress in 2026

During a NASCAR Live podcast appearance, the Viking Motorsports driver was asked if he was happy with his performance and being 9th in points.

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“I’m happy with where we’re at right now, especially because this year’s only in, or this team’s only in year two,” said Parker Retzlaff. “I haven’t been in business very long, and we’re already doing this, so it only makes me happier for the end of the season and what we can build on. But overall, I don’t feel like we’ve, for my expectations and I know Danny’s expectations, I don’t think we’ve done anything too extreme to be too happy about that. So we’re still focused on doing the same things and only just trying to get better throughout the year.”

To Retzlaff’s point, while this year his growth has reflected in his results, he still hasn’t contended for a win yet. His best result of the season came at Atlanta, a top 5, in the second race of the season. After that, he just had one top 10 finish in the next five races.

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“I think that it’s just very hard to win at this level. Everything has to go correctly on a weekend for us to win,” he added. “Overall, all we can ask for is to just be in contention of the top five, top 10 team every week, and maybe one day with everything going our way, we can, you know, hopefully get all these 99 guys in big relaying and get Viking Motorsports to win.”

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Parker Retzlaff 99 Viking Motorsports KYRO Whiskey Chevrolet talks with a member of his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O Reilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAO’Reillyly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602201283250

The interesting element in this whole mix is the fact that Viking has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Another team that has an alliance with RCR for which Parker Retzlaff ran in the past is Beard Motorsports. And in his sole appearance for Beard Motorsports, which came in 2024, he created a compelling storyline.

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Retzlaff landed in hot water with Chevrolet after Richard Childress made his orders clear

During the Daytona Cup race in August 2024, Parker Retzlaff was running among the front-runners ahead of the final overtime restart. He lined up on the outside of the second row behind Harrison Burton. The other driver in contention for the win was RCR’s Kyle Busch.

In fact, Richard Childress came on the radio asking to find Retzlaff’s spotter. “Talk to him … If he can push us, push,” Childress said.

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However, that never happened because Retzlaff did not get in the same line behind Busch to push him for the win. Instead, he remained behind Burton, who ended up cruising to a sensational win.

This infuriated a lot of fans and insiders who wondered if Retzlaff was too selfish for going for a win himself, ending up pushing a rival manufacturer, while ignoring a superior teammate in an organization that has an alliance with his team. One report even suggested that he had landed in hot water with Chevrolet.

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While there were no comments in the aftermath of the race by Richard Childress or a Chevy official, Kyle Busch did clarify that Retzlaff didn’t owe him an apology. Even Dale Jr. claimed that Retzlaff couldn’t have done anything different in the situation he was in during the race.

Either way, the fact that he is running for Viking Motorsports, a team RCR has an alliance with, goes to show that all is well between the driver and Richard Childress and Chevy despite the Daytona incident. And it only helps that Retzlaff is rewarding the faith in him on the track, with results.