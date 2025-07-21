Richard Childress Sends Strong Message to Grandson at Dover Moments After Kyle Busch Confession

Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway tested every ounce of resolve in the Sprint Cup garage— and within Richard Childress Racing itself. Austin Dillon emerged from the chaos to claim a gritty 15th-place finish in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. A 56-minute rain delay followed by two overtime restarts turned the Monster Mile into a marathon of patience and precision. Dillon’s No. 3 Chevy, starting from 23rd, stayed on track and out of trouble, posting a lap-speed average of 146.457 mph to secure a solid finish under grueling conditions.

But Dillon wasn’t the only RCR driver wrestling with adversity at Dover. Richard Childress Racing’s bigger narrative included veteran Kyle Busch, mired in a career-long winless streak of 78 races. Busch’s ongoing struggles at Dover added to the sense of crisis: even his three prior Dover wins couldn’t erase this season’s volatility. The root causes, equipment deficits, and adaptation issues with the Next Gen car have become all too clear as both drivers battle under the same flag. But it wasn’t just the track that brought the heat. What followed on the team radio made headlines, as team owner Richard Childress himself delivered a blunt post-race message to his grandson and driver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richard Childress relaying a real-time message to his grandson

That exchange came to light thanks to a video shared by Steven Taranto on X, featuring Childress’s candid feedback aired during the cooldown lap. The caption framed the moment: “That he did. Richard Childress also had this to say on Austin Dillon’s radio.” In that moment, family and team intersected in a raw, unfiltered call for urgency.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“I’ve seen enough out of our drivers and teams. We’ve got to work on this shit. Period,” Childress stated directly into the mic. His tone conveyed both appreciation for the effort and frustration with systemic underperformance. Moments before, he’d opened with praise, “Way to keep fighting, guys” – but then shifted into a frank rebuke. The message was clear: Dillon’s 15th‑place finish was better than his track position most of the day, but still fell short of where the No. 3 Chevy needs to be.

Austin responded with calm determination: “Yessir, we’ll keep doing it.” It was measured, respectful, yet firm – proof of his understanding of the moment. Dillon’s day at Dover started mid-pack in P23, and despite moments of forward progress, the No. 3 team struggled with pace through both green-flag runs and the multiple cautions that reshaped the race. After the red flag lifted following a 56-minute weather delay, two overtime restarts tested pit strategy and car balance. Dillon held on for a top-15 finish but faded in the final laps after briefly threatening the edge of the top 10.

The disappointment was understandable. While the final result may have looked decent on paper, the team never showed real speed during the race’s most crucial stretches. Childress’ blunt message came right after he admitted RCR’s shortcomings in providing Kyle Busch with his race-winning equipment. His charge to his grandson reflected more than just a reaction to one race; it echoed a pattern of inconsistent performance that’s defined much of the season for RCR. The season overall – 28th in points with three top-10s so far, offers little room for posturing. But Sunday proved Dillon can play in the deep end. Still, he’ll need more than grit to steer this season’s arc toward recovery.

via Getty BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 18: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 DOW MobilityScience Chevrolet, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros before the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 18, 2024, in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Busch’s winless streak and mounting engineering woes

While Dillon battled through Dover’s attrition, Kyle Busch continued his winless drought, which now stretches back to 78 consecutive races since his 2023 Gateway triumph. Even on a track he once conquered, Busch has been unable to replicate former success. His performance at Dover this weekend mirrored the season’s inconsistency, with his finish drifting despite signs of speed early on.

Behind the scenes, crew chief Randall Burnett has publicly acknowledged that RCR’s technical limitations are holding the team back. Drivers have repeatedly struggled with aerodynamic instability and inconsistent handling, problems exacerbated by the challenges of the Next‑Gen car. Burnett admitted that at certain tracks, their cars simply haven’t been competitive enough to contend.

While Busch has shown flashes of speed, most notably on road-course layouts, those sporadic efforts haven’t translated into reliable performance. Burnett’s blunt assessment that “we’ve been terrible at some tracks” underscores a systemic issue: talent isn’t enough when the machinery is substandard. For Busch, a veteran accustomed to winning, this environment has been a steep uphill battle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dover’s spotlight lingered on two interconnected narratives: the firebrand grandfather and grandson exchange, and the slow-motion downturn of a storied career. Childress broadcast the problem and the demand simultaneously. Dillon acknowledged it with discipline. Busch’s plight underscored it.

Now RCR stands at a crossroads. The legacy built on Richard Childress’s leadership, and drivers like Harvick, Earnhardt, and now Dillon and Busch, rests on adapting equipment and strategy fast enough to match marquee talent. Sunday’s radio exchange may be the spark. But the next chapters will be written in engineering rooms, wind tunnels, and on the track. Fix the car. Reclaim the confidence. Or this season becomes a turning point, in a bad way.