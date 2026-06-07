Richard Childress Shuts Up Complaining Fans as He Comes Clean on True Emotions Driving Brexton Busch Announcement

Upon Kyle Busch’s passing, RCR announced it would preserve Kyle Busch’s iconic No. 8 for his son, Brexton’s future. To some, it sounded emotional, but to others, it sounded like expectation.

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“I felt bad for that kid. It’s like he just lost his dad and now he has to become a race car driver. Maybe he wanted to anyway. But still I thought that was a really odd thing to say, just retire his number. And then we’ll deal with the other part down the line,” Marc Fellhauer said while reacting to Richard Childress Racing’s decision.

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But when Richard Childress finally explained the decision himself, his message wasn’t about pressure, succession, or obligation but keeping a door open. In fact, Richard Childress went out of his way, stating he wouldn’t mind if Brexton grew up, signed a different contract with a rival team like Hendrick Motorsports, and still wanted to compete with the styled No. 8.

“Well, Kyle designed that style 8 car. It’s not to put ever put any pressure on him to run the eight, but it’s there for him that stylize, we have it. We have the, the stylized number registered or patented. However, they do it and we save it for Brexton. And if he ever comes and says, ‘Hey, I’m going to go drive for Rick Hendrick, I want to use that eight.’ That’s what I was saying. We’re saving it that stylized eight for him for his future if he wants to run it.”

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He further drew a comparison to Dale Earnhardt Jr., saying, “[trying] not to put more pressure on him just like Dale Jr.”

That distinction matters because the No. 8 wasn’t just another number. RCR’s current No. 8 program was shaped in part by Kyle Busch, as he had been instrumental in the design of the stylized number. During his tenure with the organization, the distinctive design grew intimately associated with him and developed into something that fans could recognize right away. It became a part of the RCR brand and Kyle’s personal brand as well.

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And, if there was one thing that people in Kyle’s immediate vicinity frequently discussed, it was how much he thought racing would play a role in Brexton’s future. For years, Kyle was more than a father standing in the pits. Through grassroots racing, he actively mentored Brexton, accompanying him on trips, dissecting races, teaching racecraft, and assisting him in overcoming pressure and failure. Kyle freely expressed his desire to see his son in NASCAR in the future and perhaps even race against him.

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Even Childress added, “Talking to Kyle at different times, knowing his plans and what he had in the future for Brexton and his family. The many things that we all could have done together, that was probably the toughest part of this whole thing.”

Those memories of watching Kyle watch his son race also contributed to the decision.

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“But he is a man that loves this sport. He loved it so much. He wanted to see his family carry on and I watched what he had going on with Brexton and I would go to the races over at Millbridge and watch them race together.”

“I would see the enjoyment in Kyle’s eyes. Watching his son race was just unbelievable.”

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That said, the team owner made it clear that he still sees that racing gene in Brexton rather clearly – where he decides to carry them will be his choice ultimately.

“Watching him this Tuesday was incredible,” Childress said. “He’s just a bright young man and a great little racer. He’ll carry the Busch legacy for many years to come.”

Brexton Busch is already building his own story

If Richard Childress’ remarks were intended to reassure supporters that Brexton Busch isn’t being coerced into anything, then Brexton’s recent performance suggests that he might not require any coercion at all. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Cook Out Summer Shootout is back, and among the pictures released by the speedway was a familiar sight: Brexton rolling onto the track in his No. 18 Legend Car.

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His father became one of NASCAR’s most well-known drivers with the same number. Additionally, the results imply that this isn’t just a child having fun. Brexton won nine races on six dirt courses in four states during his debut year of professional racing. That run included the Millbridge Speedway Saturday Beginner Box Stock Championship and a victory at the Clash at Coliseum Indoor Winter Series in St. Louis.

Brexton has already achieved triple-digit victories at the grassroots level since starting his racing career five years ago. He added his first Golden Driller trophy and the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, two of the highest prizes in youth racing, last year.

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However, Charlotte has additional significance. During his own career, it was one of Kyle Busch’s best tracks, and Brexton has quietly been making memories there as well. He won the Cook Out Summer Shootout in the Bandits Division back in July 2024, and subsequent outings saw him achieve even greater glory.

He’s back now, but this time he’s entering the more competitive Legends Division. Maybe that’s the bigger point behind Childress’ explanation. The No. 8 isn’t being saved because Brexton needs a future. It’s being saved because, if his current path continues, he might someday earn the right to decide what that future looks like himself.