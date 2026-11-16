Carson Brown couldn’t have scripted a better ending to his 2026 season. After opening his ASA STARS National Tour campaign with a victory at New Smyrna Speedway in February, the Richard Childress Racing prospect returned to the Florida track and captured the Governor’s Cup. This time, however, the win came with a championship already secured and a historic season behind him. Brown’s latest triumph put the finishing touch on a record-breaking campaign, one that has not only established him as a rising star in short-track racing but also set the stage for his next move.

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“To know that we were the most winning driver in ASA Stars history is pretty special,” Carson Brown told Short Track Scene. “And to clinch the title that early and just claim it today was really stress-relieving. To know that just all the work this year has paid off and to know that these guys did everything right and just brought really fast race pressure every single week.”

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Brown had plenty of reasons to celebrate after the Florida Governor’s Cup. The 19-year-old had already secured the 2026 ASA STARS National Tour championship at the Winchester 400, but he wasn’t finished adding to his record-breaking campaign. At New Smyrna Speedway on November 15, Brown captured the 61st Bill Posey Florida Governor’s Cup 200, completing a remarkable season with his sixth series victory. He also became just the fourth driver to win both the Winchester 400 and Governor’s Cup in the same year.

Brown started the 200-lap contest from pole position after earning the Hamke Race Car Pole Award. He immediately took control and never surrendered the lead, completing a flag-to-flag victory with Ty Majeski finishing 1.830 seconds behind. Spencer Davis rounded out the top three. The race still demanded careful management, particularly as cautions interrupted the final stage.

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Brown knew a strong qualifying effort would prevent him from having to fight through traffic and would put less strain on his tires and bodywork. That allowed him to control the pace rather than take unnecessary risks. Even when late-race restarts threatened to bring the field closer, he repeatedly got his No. 81 Chevrolet back up to speed.

The victory also brought Brown’s season full circle. He opened his 2026 ASA STARS campaign at the same venue by winning the Clyde Hart Memorial 200 in February. That win was a long way from his difficult start to 2025, when two poor finishes left him playing catch-up in the standings.

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He eventually recovered to finish second in the 2025 points, collecting three poles, seven top-five finishes and his first series victory at Madison International Speedway. The improvement from runner-up to champion in just one year showed how much he and Anthony Campi’s team had developed.

His 2026 numbers made that progress even more impressive. Six victories established a new single-season ASA STARS National Tour record, while his 1,536 laps led set another series benchmark. Brown also secured the championship two races before the finale with his Winchester 400 victory.

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Winning that prestigious event and the Governor’s Cup in the same season placed him in a particularly exclusive group. Mike Eddy first accomplished the double in 1981, followed by Jeff Choquette in 2018 and Sammy Smith in 2021. Brown also claimed the ASA CRA Super Series championship at the Governor’s Cup finale, giving him another title to celebrate.

The season has also prepared Brown for a significant step in his career. He credited Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet and Wise Optimization for helping him develop new driving techniques and fundamentals. RCR announced in August that Brown would move into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time in 2027, driving the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. The opportunity follows a development program that has already produced strong results across multiple series, including his first ARCA Menards Series East victory at Phoenix.

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Brown knows the transition will demand another level of preparation, but he believes the lessons from this season will help him arrive with a stronger foundation. For now, his sixth ASA STARS victory offers a fitting farewell to a championship campaign built on execution, adaptability, and consistency. He has already set the standard in the series. The next challenge is carrying that momentum into NASCAR.