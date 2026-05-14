Richard Childress to Return to Racing 45 Years After Retiring: Internet Star Quietly Announces

For the majority of modern NASCAR enthusiasts, Richard Childress is the tough-minded proprietor of Richard Childress Racing and the man who made Dale Earnhardt a legend. However, Childress was a racer himself, competing on the track in the rough early days of NASCAR, long before the trophies and titles. The 80-year-old is now reportedly preparing for a comeback to racing, more than 40 years after retiring from competition. And fans have only found out because an internet personality casually dropped the news online.

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Cleetus McFarland announces Richard Childress’ racing return

“Now, here’s something that just hit my phone that made me more excited. This is very, very random there. Like, there’s a 0% chance you guys could ever guess this. July 17th is our Crown Vic Stafford race, right? It’s like our favorite spot, kind of. Richard Childress is racing in it. THE Richard Childress.”

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One of the year’s most surprising racing announcements was casually disclosed by YouTube motorsports celebrity Cleetus McFarland. Richard Childress has formally committed to compete in the Cleetus McFarland New England 900 at Stafford Motor Speedway in July, according to McFarland. He also revealed that the guys at RCR had long pressured him to get Childress in a race, which has finally materialized.

The event Childress is participating in on July 17th, the New England 900, has quickly become one of grassroots racing’s wildest spectacles. Every year, customized Crown Victoria stock cars compete in full-contact, chaotic races where “rubbing is racing” is more than just a catchphrase. The race has drawn well-known motorsports figures like Carson Hocevar and Tony Stewart in recent years, fusing online entertainment with real racing talent.

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Imago LINCOLN, AL – APRIL 24: Garrett Mitchell Cleetus McFarland 30 BaldEagle.com Ford during practice for the ARCA Menards Series Alabama Manufactured Housing 200 race on Friday April 24, 2026 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, AL. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 24 ARCA Menards Series Alabama Manufactured Housing 200 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953260424141

Childress competing at the age of 80 may seem strange to younger NASCAR fans. However, he was a driver before he became one of the most well-known owners in stock car racing. From 1969 until 1981, Childress owned and operated his own vehicles before turning Richard Childress Racing into a dominant force. He finished third at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 1978, his best result out of 285 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

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Then came the choice that permanently altered the course of NASCAR history. Childress gave the renowned No. 3 ride to defending champion Dale Earnhardt just 20 races into the 1981 season. 45 years later, he’s surprisingly taking the wheel once more.

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More NASCAR presence at Stafford

“If you’re going to Stafford, we also have Jesse Love and Down Force Danny racing. So, we got three guys from RCR that are racing. I’m waiting to hear if Ty Dillon might race, but Stafford is going to be ridiculous.”

At the New England 900, Richard Childress’ seemingly random presence is swiftly evolving into a full-fledged invasion. The event already had plenty of hype thanks to its chaotic Crown Vic format, but now several NASCAR-connected names are expected to join the field.

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One of those names is Jesse Love, one of the fastest-rising young talents in stock car racing. Love has quickly emerged as one of RCR’s key drivers, driving the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He is among the favorites to challenge for another championship run in 2026 (currently 3rd in standings) after winning the then Xfinity Series in 2025.

Then there’s Danny Stockman, better known as “Downforce Danny.” As a crew chief who led Jesse Love to the 2025 championship, Stockman has a solid name in the NASCAR garage. His partnerships with Cleetus McFarland and grassroots racing content has also helped him become a well-known figure.

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Additionally, McFarland alluded to Ty Dillon’s possible comeback to the competition following his participation in the Stafford 2025 edition. Dillon drives the No. 10 Chevrolet in the 2026 season while competing full-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing.

With internet personalities, Cup Series veterans, championship-winning crew chiefs, and now a Hall of Fame-level owner stepping into the mix, Stafford’s New England 900 is suddenly looking less like a novelty race and more like one of the wildest crossover motorsports events of the year.